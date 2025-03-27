How to Get Laundromat in Schedule 1

The Laundromat is one of the first businesses you can own in Schedule 1. Businesses have a unique role that’s not apparent in the early game. Today, we’ll go over everything you need to know about the Laundromat and money laundering in Schedule 1.

How to Get the Laundromat

You can purchase the Laundromat from Ray’s Real Estate in Northtown. You can purchase the Laundromat for $4000. The Laundromat is listed as a business at Ray’s Real Estate, located near the Hyland Auto Showroom. Head inside and talk to Ray about purchasing a business.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Laundromat is the cheapest business available and lets you launder $2000 daily. Initially, money laundering won’t help you as a new player, but it becomes essential as you progress and start raking in more cash. We’ll explain why this is important up ahead.

Laundromat Location

The Laundromat can be found under the underpass of the map near the Warehouse. It’s between the Barbershop and Thrifty Treads. You can find it on your way to Ray’s Real Estate if you take the main road. Once you purchase it, it gets the blue house icon to indicate that you own the building.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you purchase the Laundromat, you can head inside and access the main computer and the large storage rack. The computer lets you manage your money laundering operations. You can choose any amount up to $2000 per day to launder. The full $2000 takes exactly 24 in-game hours to finish, and it’s lower for lesser amounts. The main function of the Laundromat is for money laundering, and it doesn’t have much other use.

How Money Laundering Works

Money laundering is an important tool in the later stages of Schedule 1 because of the $10000 deposit limit on ATMs. Most of your major transactions for property, business, shop, and vehicle purchases require money directly from your ATM.

Money laundering lets you bypass the weekly limit and discretely increase your ATM funds. The more businesses you own, the more money you can launder, and the higher cost businesses have higher laundering limits.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you deposit an amount for Money Laundering in Schedule 1, you just need to wait for the timer to finish, and it will automatically deposit in your ATM. You only need to go back to launder the next batch of cash.

That’s all you need to know about Money Laundering and the Laundromat in Schedule 1. For more guides, learn how to make meth and how to sell and drop items.

