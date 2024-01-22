Palworld is already one of the most-played games of 2024. The range of activities available to do in this game is enormous. You can defeat Pals and other enemies with various weapons and tools. Here is our guide on how to get Gunpowder in Palworld.

How To Make and Find Gunpowder in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you reach Level 20 in Palworld, you finally get access to firearms and guns, which will make your life much easier. To fill your guns with ammo you will need Gunpowder that is available from Level 21, like some rifles such as a good old Musket.

Gunpowder is used to make bullets. It can be made at a High Quality Workbench (Level 11 required). These are the materials needed to craft Gunpowder in Palworld:

2x Charcoal

1x Sulfur

Gunpowder in Palworld can help you craft a reasonable amount of ammunition. Of course, it depends on what kind of firearm you use, and what stage of Palworld are you in.

To successfully craft Gunpowder, you need to farm both Charcoal and Sulfur. The recipe for Charcoal is available right from the start of Palworld. You simply need to burn two Wood in a Furnace to make it. To make it easier, catch a Pal that produces fire to supervise the Furnace and keep it active all of the time.

Sulfur is not that easy to farm when you are at lower levels in Palworld, so it isn’t an easy task. But later in the game, once you reach Mount Obsidian there will be a significant amount of Sulfur deposits. Farm them and make sure you have enough Sulfur stored to make Gunpowder. You can also check dungeons for Sulphur since it tends to spawn there occasionally.

In case you don’t have the time to search for Charcoal and Sulphur and craft Gunpowder yourself, there is an alternative way to obtain it. Check the map and try to locate Tocotoco, the exploding Pal.

Image Source: Pocketpair

After you defeat it, Tocotoco will sometimes drop Gunpowder for you to collect. But don’t rely too much on this option, since this Pal drops Gunpowder only occasionally in Palworld.

That's all for our guide on how to get Gunpowder in Palworld.