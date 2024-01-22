Palworld contains a large number of Pals that players can hunt, catch, and later breed. Some are scattered all around, while there are some Pals that are not that easy to locate and beat. Here is our guide on how to get Lunaris in Palworld.

Lunaris Location in Palworld

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

Lunaris spawns only in one location in Palworld. It can be found exclusively at the Sea Breeze Archipelago. The location of the archipelago where you can find Lunaris is southwest of the starting location on Windswept Islands. You can use the Fast Travel points to get there.

Once you arrive at the Sea Breeze Archipelago, you need to find the dungeon where Lunaris is. Go southwest of the Alpha Gumoss, and reach the top of a hill. Pay attention as you may encounter a Syndicate Camp on your way there, so be prepared for a fight.

How to Beat Lunaris in Palworld

When you reach the dungeon, Lunaris is waiting for you. Prepare for a tough boss fight, since Lunaris is Level 32 in Palworld. To be adequately prepared, ensure that you and your fellow Pals are on that level, or at least near it.

Lunaris is a Neutral Pal and that means it’s weak to Dark Pals since they are the only Pals that can inflict damage on Neutrals. Don’t try to beat Lunaris all by yourself, because the only effective tactic for that battle is to use your Pals to lower Lunaris’ health bar.

Also, if you want to capture Lunaris in Palworld, make sure you don’t beat it entirely. Instead, lower its health bar to a level where it’s weak enough and then seize the opportunity to capture it.

What’s also important is to have several Pal Spheres in your Inventory. That is because capturing Lunaris can be a tricky task and you may need several attempts until you finally catch it. If the situation allows it, bring the strongest Pal Spheres you have available to you.

That’s all you need to know about capturing and beating Lunaris in Palworld. Keep in mind that Lunaris is one of the strongest bosses in the game and that you need a good set of skills and fellow Pals to win the fight. Happy hunting!