How to Get Grimalkin Hide in Final Fantasy 16

The Grimalkin Hide is one of several materials you need to craft the legendary sword Excalibur in Final Fantasy 16. Although the game won’t tell you where to obtain this rare item, we are more than happy to help you locate this object.

Final Fantasy 16 Grimalkin Hide Location

You can obtain the Grimalkin Hide by killing the Grimalkin monster from the Notorious Mark board. This optional boss is a level 32 enemy that you can find in the Dhalmekian Republic. You must teleport to the Jaw Obelisk and turn right once you encounter a junction.

Afterward, you need to take another right turn and continue walking until you discover an arena made out of destroyed Fallen structures. Inside, you will discover a group of Wild Nakk and the Grimalkin that watches over them.

You must defeat all the Wild Nakk in the arena before the Grimalkin steps down and fight you. The boss will mainly assault you with fast claw attacks that you can easily dodge sideways. The only notable move it will have is Savage, where the monster will launch a series of rapid lunge attacks.

The Grimalkin shouldn’t give you too much trouble as long as you’re watching its movements. It doesn’t have big AoE attacks that are hard to dodge, and you can also use timely accessories to make the battle easier.

Now that you have obtained the Grimalkin Hide, you’re one step closer to crafting the legendary sword Excalibur. Sadly, although this weapon is strong, it is not the best sword in Final Fantasy 16. That title belongs to the Gotterdammerung, which is the strongest weapon you can create in your first playthrough.

