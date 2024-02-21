How to Get Your Dream Pet in Adopt Me

Every time you log into Adopt Me, you’re reminded you don’t have your dream pet. It’s not always as easy as spending Robux, either. However, if you’re patient, you can get your dream pet in Adopt Me with just a few handy tricks, and we’ll show you how!

Adopt Me Dream Pet Tips & Tricks: A Guide to Trading Up

The trick to getting the pet of your dreams is to take full advantage of the systems already in Adopt Me. In fact, with just a few steps, you can even shoot for the rarest pets in Adopt Me, if that’s what you want. You don’t have to spend a dime!

Log In Every Single Day

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

I’m not saying you need to play every single day, just log in and collect the daily reward. It’s mostly cash, but you’re also rewarded gifts, chests, and eggs if you keep your streak going.

In addition to a login bonus, you’ll also receive Stars. Think of the Star Rewards as a free battle pass, like you’d see in Helldivers 2. Collect enough Stars and you’ll get both a Golden and Diamond Egg!

Just those two avenues offer a steady stream of valuable items and pets for trading. The best part? Star Rewards and login bonuses reset, meaning you get duplicates of the same rewards. So, hoard what you get for that sweet Shadow Rider!

Take Advantage of Limited Events

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

If you were to rank every pet and item, you’d notice most high value come from limited events. Honestly, it isn’t surprising. Since they’re usually a one-time thing, it makes the eggs, pets and items from said event incredibly valuable.

To put into perspective just how valuable these limited pets are, many of the rarest pets in Adopt Me can be obtained by handing over a mega neon or neon pet.

You can look forward to a Lunar New Year, Christmas, and Halloween event every single year. However, there are also short events in Adopt Me that get sprinkled in throughout the year, like the Sphinx’s Solution event that awarded the Desert Egg.

Play as a Baby and Save, Save, Save

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

Your pets are always in need of something in Adopt Me, and that certainly provides a steady stream of income, but it’s slow business. It’s better to play as a baby because you’ll earn twice as much money. Sure, it’s extra work, but that’s what a “grind” room is for.

Just about every need can be met with a specific piece of furniture — eating, bathing, sleeping, entertainment, and so on. Furnish the room with just the necessities and you’ve got yourself an efficient grinding room! Don’t worry about customizing your house or, at the very least, keep it to a minimum.

Image Source: Uplift Games via Twinfinite

With your savings, you’ll be able to buy Cracked, Retired, Pet, Royal Eggs, and whatevers in the Gumball Machine at the Nursery. There are also the Small, Big, and Massive Gifts, but the items inside are good for tipping the scale in trading, but aren’t nearly as valuable as pets and eggs, on average.

Learning how to get your dream pet in Adopt Me is tough work, but take these lessons to heart. Sometimes you’ll get lucky, others times you won’t. What matters is that you build up an inventory full of valuable pets and items to use in trading!