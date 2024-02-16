5 Funniest Ways to Die in Helldivers 2

In Helldivers 2, friendly fire is a feature that can’t be avoided, so it’s best to embrace. Because of that, you are bound to die many hilarious deaths, so here are the funniest ways to die in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 has a deep sandbox-like nature to it, with many of its systems having realistic nuance. There’s no gamey resilience to your stratagems, powerful weapons, explosive grenades, or anything. And because of how little health you have and how many things explode, dying from friends or from forgetting that you’re cooking that grenade can and will happen.

Don’t Turn Your Back on a Charger

Imagine it, you’re sitting on a cliff picking off a few stragglers from a Terminid patrol you just decimated. Then, with almost no warning, your controller rumbles. You hear the sound of aggressive stomping behind you. Before you can turn around, a charger appears on screen and you’re sent rag dolling through the air.

But that’s not where it ends, because you end up rag dolling into some spores which explode and send you rag dolling again. This happened to me once where we were on the frozen planet and I ended up rag-doll-landing in a deep crater full of water and drowned. It was difficult to explain what happened as I laughed.

Tesla Tower Is Too Strong

I really want to like the Tesla Tower because it has a large radius and can dispose of many Terminids all at once. But I ended up hating the Tesla turret because it has a large radius and I ALWAYS forget to go prone until I get too close and it’s too late and it zaps me back to the respawn screen.

That didn’t happen one time either. It happened multiple times in the same match. After dying to it three times in 15 minutes, I stopped calling it down. I had to laugh because I thought I was a safe distance away every time. It is impossible to use the Tesla turret and not die to it at least once.

First Time Railgun Woes

Speaking of dying to something you use for the very first time. Every time my friends would use the Railgun, they discovered its safe and unsafe options. Not knowing what that ‘unsafe’ option meant would mean they would charge the railgun as far as it would go with reckless abandon. Ten seconds later, I would respawn them and call them back down on top of their exploded corpse.

In fact, my highest level friend (a level 37) still kills himself to this day trying to time that charge to its very limit for maximum rail gun damage. It never fails to get a chuckle out of us when we’re easily tackling a Terminid nest and one of us explodes out of nowhere. That was then followed by a meek request to be respawned in, absolutely timeless.

The Guard Dog: Rover Stratagem Likes to Bite

Picture this: you and a teammate are standing on a ledge and they have the Guard Dog: Rover stratagem—a useful backpack stratagem that launches a drone that uses a gun that fires a constant laser. Well, like all the turrets in the game, the Rover doesn’t stop firing once it gets started and senses enemies near you. So, there will be times where you find yourself standing in front of the Rover user and getting a heaping helping of laser to the rear end.

The laser won’t always kill you, but when it does, you’ll tell your teammate not to use it until a couple days later and you’re zapped in the exact same way. Or at least, until you use the Rover yourself for some proper accidental justice. This can and will happen to you as well when you use it yourself until you get used to your own placement relative to the Rover’s position.

Newer Players & Mine Stratagems – Ugh

A couple of days ago, the Incendiary Mines were given to everyone for free during missions. It was a dark time in Helldivers 2 democratic history. Many lives were lost, mostly my friends and myself at the hands of randoms using mines. The problem is partially due to how the land deforms from explosives. If you drop mines on a hilly area, some mines can get stuck underground. So, if you walk over it thinking it is safe because you don’t see any mines, you’ll realize there was one hiding under the ground texture once your limbs pop off.

And it will happen every mission that mines are in too. Especially when two or three people have mines and you’re lagging behind the group because you went to complete a solo objective by yourself, only to discover when you finally catch up that they have lined the perimeter of the Extraction point with mines, making it that much more difficult to extract with your team. Especially with a horde of Terminids or Automatons tailing you.

There are plenty of other ways to die in ways we can’t rarely expect, but these tickled our fancy the most.