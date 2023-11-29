how to get black widow skin in fortnite

Fortnite has plenty of skins that you can choose from to customize your gameplay experience, but some skins in the game are much more rare than others. The Black Widow skin was known as one of the rarer skins in the game, but now it’s back on sale.

Here’s how to get the Black Widow skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the Black Widow Skin for Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to add the Black Widow skin to your collection, it’s as easy as it’s ever been. Just head to the Item Shop in Fortnite and scroll to the Marvel section. From there, you should be able to see the options for the Black Widow Outfit, which will include the skin along with the Widow’s Pack back bling.

The skin will cost you 1500 V-Bucks, which serves as pretty standard for most skins on the store. If you don’t have the V-Bucks to spare, you can buy the Widow’s Pirouette emote separately from the rest of the outfit for 200 V-Bucks. It looks pretty nice on its own, but it obviously looks its best when paired with the full Black Widow skin.

Is There An OG Style Black Widow Skin?

The original Black Widow Outfit has returned to the Item Shop after 1,668 days!



It was the 2nd rarest shop Outfit. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/6d0czfokwu — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) November 29, 2023

Even though many of the skins being added to Fortnite OG are OG variants of the original skin, Epic Games did not bring back the Black Widow skin with any OG variant. It’s not clear if this is because of a stipulation regarding the contract to use the Marvel properties or if Epic Games simply never planned on releasing it.

As with many releases in games, as content is added or brought back there will always be players who are in some way displeased with the decision. There are some players who heard the news and met it with disappointment for a couple of different reasons. The first is because people felt that they had a rare skin that just lost its rarity, and the second is that there’s no variant of the skin that gives prior owners anything new.

The skin is making a return to Fortnite after over 4 years of not being in the store, finally allowing Marvel fans to get their hands on the popular character. This comes as bitter news to some players who wanted to maintain some of the exclusively that went with owning the skin in 2023. Now that the skin is available to the market again, there won’t be as much mystique or impression left when you encounter a player dressed as Black Widow.

That’s how you get the Black Widow skin in Fortnite, so be sure to check back here if you need more guides like when the Eminem skin releases will be or when Chapter 5 starts.