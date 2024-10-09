Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Get Baiken in Sakura Stand - characters from the game talking
Guides
Roblox

How to Get Baiken in Sakura Stand

Let's unlock Baiken!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 07:57 am

In Sakura Stand you can unlock a lot of different characters, but first you will have to know how. Let’s find out, then, how to get Baiken in Sakura Stand. Just keep reading to know all the simple steps and you’ll be enjoying this new Guilty Gear character in no time!

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Baiken in Sakura Stand

In order to unlock Baiken, first you will have to obtain another character, Anubis. To unlock him, there are a few steps you will have to complete. They are the following:

  • Deal 3,500 damage by using the Stop Sign weapon.
  • Take 3,500 damage.
  • Block 1,500 damage.
  • Use the stop sign to parry blows 20 times.
Roblox character in a town
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Complete it and go back to Anubis to get him. After you have obtained the character, you are ready to get Baiken, but there are a few more hoops to jump through. Follow these steps:

  • On the other side of the park, in the shop, there will be a Bounty Poster which has a 20% chance of spawning every five minutes. Interact with it.
  • You will get a quest called Find The Wandering Samurai.
  • Find the Baiken NPC, which will spawn randomly in the map, so you will have to look for her. She will give you a quest.
  • The Prove Yourself quest will require you to:
    • Kill five players with Anubis.
    • Deal 2,000 damage by using Anubis.
    • Use Anubis’ Light Speed Attack (the Y key) nine times on other players.
  • Go back and talk to Baiken. She will give you another quest, That Man.
  • Now you will have to find Kuzma, who spawns every five minutes with an 8% chance. Equip Anubis first, unsheathe your weapon, then talk to him.
  • Go back to Baiken and get ready to defeat the Gears NPCs.
  • Talk to Baiken again, and finally she will join you.

That’s all you have to do. If you’re having trouble finding the spawn points for Kuzma and Baiken, be sure to wander around as there are only a handful of specific places they will appear.

That’s all we have for you on how to get Baiken in Sakura Stand. There are more articles for you on the game, such as how to get the red mist and how to get the cross.

