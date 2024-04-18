How to Get Cross in Sakura Stand

When it comes to Specs in Sakura Stand, few are as elusive as Cross. In this Roblox game based on Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, the Spec you equip completely alters your attacks and damage stats. If you want to get Cross in Sakura Stand, our guide will explain exactly what to do.

How to Get Sakura Stand Cross

At the time of writing (April 18), the Cross Spec is inaccessible in Sakura Stand. When it released over previous years, there was an extensive unlock process to follow. However, this has now expired and following those steps won’t net you Cross. Instead, the only way to get Cross in Sakura Stand right now is to trade it with another player.

If you’re curious as to how that previous unlock method went, we’ve got the steps below for you.

Previous Cross Unlock Method in Sakura Stand

First, obtain a Half Human Soul. To get this, you had to kill another player in PvP areas. It had a 1% drop rate, so frequent PvP combat was a must.

Next, you had to get a Half Monster Soul. This was only accessible as a reward for defeating the Chariot Requiem boss, which spawned once every hour across the map. The drop rate for the Half Monster Soul was 13%, so multiple tries were always likely.

With both the Half Human Soul and Half Monster Soul in your inventory, you then had to combine them. To do this, you held out the former to use it, then grabbed the latter from your inventory. Doing so caused them to fuse together, leaving you with the Cross Spec.

How to Use Cross in Sakura Stand

If you’re one of the lucky ones that got Cross before it became inaccessible – or you’re gunning to trade for it – there are plenty of good uses. As attacking-minded Specs go, it’s arguably one of the best in all of Sakura Stand.

Cross primarily focuses on knife and blade attacks, meaning its DPS stat is fairly high. Arguably its best move is Frenzy Slash, activated with the E key. Here, your character dashes forward and lands a slashing AoE attack on the enemy directly in front of them.

There are lots of ranged attacks too, many of which focus on stunning enemies so other moves can then whittle down their HP bar. This includes Overwrite Bones (R) and Kniferang (Y), both of which land stun effects.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Cross in Sakura Stand! For more on Roblox, check out our Legacy Piece map guide and races tier list. Elsewhere we’ve got Dragon POW codes and an Astra: Knights of Veda tier list.

