Looking for the Sakura Stand Trello link? This Roblox game from Sakura Pro Max is consistently one of the most popular on the platform. Often averaging thousands of concurrent players, this hugely dedicated audience means the game can be hard to get into for newcomers. Fortunately, the Trello is a great place to start.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Sakura Stand Trello Link?

Click here for the Sakura Stand Trello link.

All you need to do is follow that link above, and you’ll automatically end up on the Trello board. Unlike most Discord servers, you don’t need to log in with a Trello account or register your identity in any way to use it.

That said, if you have a Trello account you can click the star icon next to the board title to add it to your favorites. This way, every time you load up the Trello website it’ll appear on your dashboard. If you play Sakura Stand often, this is definitely worth doing!

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is on the Sakura Stand Trello?

Once you’re properly on the Trello board, there’s a whole lot of information you can get on there. The most useful ones are the columns that list all Stands and Specs in the game. These are the unique classes and abilities you can equip in the game, respectively. If you’re just starting out and haven’t decided on your build yet, it’ll help you see what’s on offer.

The board also functions as an overall database on all things Sakura Stand. For example, it lists all types of chests in the game and the drop rates for all rewards in each one. On top of that you can learn about each and every enemy type in the game, as well as the banners you can spin for in the gacha mechanic, and the features the devs are working on right now to add to the game later down the line.

As such, the Sakura Stand Trello board has plenty for long-term players and newcomers alike. Once you’ve added it to your favorites or bookmarked it, you’re bound to get better at the game by using it as a reference.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link. We’ve also got Anime Clash codes, Kaiju Arisen codes, and RNG Anime Rarities codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more