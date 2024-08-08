Summer brings a lot of good things, such as holidays, but also new items in your favorite Roblox experiences. In particular, if you have been wondering how to get the Red Mist in Sakura Stand, just keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this new spec item.

Getting The Red Mist In Sakura Stand

This spec item can be obtained by killing a particular boss and then unlocking its full power by completing another quest. In order to get to the boss fight, first you need to get busy killing several enemies on the map.

First thing, you have to find the NPC called Q3. He is located in The Forest, near Side Park, upon talking to him this NPC will give you a percentage which will start, most times, from zero. Once you raise that percentage to 100, a portal will spawn and you will be teleported to the boss fight.

Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

But how do you raise the percentage? You need to dispose of enemies in the server, so all the other players can help you in doing so. Each enemy will give you different percentages depending on their difficulty. In particular:

Curse – raise percentage by less than 1%

Fishbone – raise percentage by 1-2%

Frog Hollow — raise percentage by 1-2%

Menos Grande — raise percentage by 3-5%

Adjucha — raise percentage by 3-7%

Once you reached 100%, talk to Q3 again and he will spawn the red portal will spawn. Enter it to fight Mimicry. In its first two phases, the boss will mimic an avatar on the server and, then, your moves. Defeat it and interact with the Mimicry item to start phase three. Now, you fight The Red Mist directly, which should not be that difficult, upon hitting its mid-health point, the fight will see a spike in difficulty, so get ready.

Defeating the boss will give you a 60% chance of dropping the Red Mist Spec item, which you will find on the same altar where you found the mimicry item. Wear it, and suddenly voices will appear, guiding you to Carmen, an NPC in the Dark Alley.

They will give you a quest, while wearing The Red Mist, you have to kill the following enemies:

15 Curses

15 Hollows The Red Mist

15 Players The Red Mist

The Black Silence (Roland)

Once you’ve finished, return to the NPC and the full power of The Red Mist will be unlocked!

That’s all you need to know, but if you need more help in Sakura Stand, check out our codes and how to get cross.

