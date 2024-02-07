How to Get Ancestral Favor in Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Event

Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event is upon us now, bringing with it new content, albeit for a limited time. One of the most important aspects is Ancestral Favor. What is it? What’s it for? We’ll explain all that and more, including how to get Ancestral Favor in Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event.

What is Ancestral Favor in Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening?

During the Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4, you’ll have the opportunity to earn Ancestral Favor. Think of it as like a mini battle pass that you don’t have to pay for. Earn enough Ancestral Favor and you’ll unlock a tier, granting two rewards. With 10 tiers, that’s 20 rewards, and each tier awards:

Tier 1 : x10,000 Gold and a Greater Awakened Spoils

: x10,000 Gold and a Greater Awakened Spoils Tier 2 : x25,000 Gold and Lunar Scepter wand cosmetic

: x25,000 Gold and Lunar Scepter wand cosmetic Tier 3 : x50,000 Gold and a Greater Awakened Spoils

: x50,000 Gold and a Greater Awakened Spoils Tier 4 : x75,000 Gold The Dragon’s Courage 2-handed axe cosmetic

: x75,000 Gold The Dragon’s Courage 2-handed axe cosmetic Tier 5 : x100,000 Gold and a Greater Awakened Spoils

: x100,000 Gold and a Greater Awakened Spoils Tier 6 : x125,000 Gold the Moonshot Bow skin for bows

: x125,000 Gold the Moonshot Bow skin for bows Tier 7 : x150,000 Gold and a Greater Awakened Spoils

: x150,000 Gold and a Greater Awakened Spoils Tier 8 : x200,000 Gold The Dragon’s Tapestry body marking

: x200,000 Gold The Dragon’s Tapestry body marking Tier 9 : x250,000 Gold and The Moon’s Bounty

: x250,000 Gold and The Moon’s Bounty Tier 10: x300,000 Gold the mount skin Moonborn Stallion

In almost every sense, Ancestral Favor works similarly to Hunter’s Acclaim from Season of Blood. To find out where you stand as far as your Ancestral Favor is concerned, you’ll be speaking with Ying-Yue, who hangs out in Ked Bardu.

How to Get Ancestral Favor in Lunar Awakening Event

To start earning Ancestral Favor, you’ll have to participate in any activity involving the Lunar Awakening event. So, get started by:

Speaking with Ying-Yue. You’ll find Ying-Yue in Ked Bardu. It doesn’t matter which World Tier you’re in or whether you’re playing a seasonal or non-seasonal character. The Lunar Awakening event is available for both. Locate a Lunar Shrine. You can find these in two ways: wander Sanctuary or by finding a Tree of Whispers activity that involves a Lunar Shrine. You’ll know you’re near a Lunar Shrine noted by the tiny purple star on your minimap and overhead map. Activate the Lunar Shrine and start thrashing demons. After you cleanse a Lunar Shrine and take its buff, you’ll earn Ancestral Favor whenever you defeat demons, but only for the duration of the buff. That means you’ll have to find another Lunar Shrine to cleanse to start earning more Ancestral Favor.

Well, folks, that's how you get Ancestral Favor during the Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4. Arguably the best way to farm Ancestral Favor is in Nightmare Dungeons, as they too can have Lunar Shrines.