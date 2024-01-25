With a strong, defensive effect, the Aspect of Disobedience should be in every player's arsenal.

Aspects in Diablo 4 can be game changers or just provide a nice, niche effect, like the Aspect of Disobedience. What does it do? Where can it be found? You’ll learn everything you need to know as we teach you how to unlock the Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4.

What Does the Aspect of Disobedience Do in Diablo 4?

As far as power goes, the Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4 offers none; instead, it’s more of a defensive Aspect. It increases your armor by a small percentage every time you deal damage, though it does have a limit. The buff lasts four seconds, but refreshes every time you deal damage.

If we were ranking the Aspect of Disobedience, it wouldn’t crack the top ten. However, it’s a great effect to have very early on, especially as you’re leveling and even as you gear up for endgame content. We highly recommend you grab it as soon as possible.

How to Unlock the Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4

To unlock the Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4, you need to earn it by clearing the Halls of the Damned. Luckily, unlike the Underroot, the Halls of the Damned dungeon is available right from the start.

Travel to the Scouring Sands. The Scouring Sands is a subregion in Kehjistan, hugging the border next to Zarbinzet. The nearest waypoint is in Tarsarak, near the center of the Scouring Sands. Travel northeast to find the Halls of the Damned. Destroy 2 Idols of the Overseer. Once inside, find both Idols of the Overseer, these pillars of wood and metal, and destroy them. The first level is very small, so you won’t miss them. Defeat the Tomb Lord. He’s a pushover, honestly. The Tomb Lord summons bone walls around himself and you, but they can be destroyed. Also, stay out of the blue, swirling tornadoes because it’ll silence you.

With the Tomb Lord defeated, you’ll unlock the Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4 in your Codex of Power. To equip it to your items, speak to an Occultist in any major town, like Kyovashad. If you’re looking for a more offensive Legendary Aspect, try the Edgemaster’s Aspect!