where-to-find-the-underroot-in-diablo-4

The way to the Underroot is paved in blood.

The Underroot is one of several dungeons in Diablo 4 you simply can’t just walk into. You have to fight, tooth and nail, to open the gates. Otherwise, the dungeon remains closed. If you’re struggling, here’s where to find the Underroot Dungeon in Diablo 4 and how to unlock it.

Where to Find and How to Unlock the Underroot in Diablo 4

Now, the Underroot dungeon in Diablo 4 is located in Scosglen, within the ruins of the druid college, Tur Dulra. Let’s start heading there first:

Enter Tur Dulra in Scosglen. Tur Dulra is located along the western coast of Scosglen, just north of Ked Bardu. It’s a level 15 Stronghold now, but if you collect skill points from your renown rewards, and are on World Tier 1, you can clear the area at a much lower level (I was level 10). Start the Stronghold event. Head to the center of Tur Dulra; if you see a massive tree trunk, you’re in the right place. Speak to the memory of Brighde to start the Stronghold event. Free all three Druid spirits. Spread across Tur Dulra, you’ll find three spirits chained by demons. Kill the demons, then speak to the spirit. Be prepared because this will strong an elite demon. Return to the tree trunk and defeat Baelgemoth. Baelgemoth has a firebreath attack, overhead smash, can summon skeletons, and is invisible most of the time. Baelgemoth lacks ranged attacks, making it a very easy fight for ranged classes. As for melee, just stick to his backside to avoid the majority of his attacks. Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine. Once you’ve smote Baelgemoth’s ruins upon the mountainside, at the back is a small shrine, the Wanderer’s Shrine. Enter the Underroot. The Underroot is just a little south from the center (I marked it in the screenshot). Climb down the wall and make a turn to find the dungeon.

And that’s where you find the Underroot dungeon in Diablo 4. Rekindling the Wanderer’s Shrine is the most important step; the dungeon won’t be unlocked until it is. Completing the dungeon will net you a pretty nice Aspect, too—the Aspect of the Expectant. For more related content, check out our Diablo IV review!