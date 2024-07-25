How to Get a Promotion as a Romance Consultant in Sims 4

Getting a promotion as a romance consultant in The Sims 4 will be priority number one if you’re kicking off the new career in the Lovestruck expansion. However, that’s easier said than done. Let’s look at what you need to do!

Recommended Videos

Starting the Romance Consultant Career in Sims 4

When you first start out as a Romance Consultant in the Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion, you’ll have a few things to keep in mind.

First of all, this career is best suited to those Sims with the Romance skill as you can unlock Romantic Research on computers you use. That skill comes as soon as you start flirting with other Sims. Otherwise, it will be set automatically for a Sim with the Love aspiration.

With that, it will be easier to perform well in the career and unlock the promotion quickly.

How to Get Promoted as a Romance Consultant

As is the case with any real-world job, essentially you need to work hard and perform your job’s tasks well. The career can progress quicker if you do every daily task, go to work in a positive mood, and have good relationships with co-workers.

Image Source: Maxis via Twinfinite

While at work, you get the occasional pop-up asking you to make decisions for your Sim. Stay friendly and make good decisions to progress in your career. Romance research is achieved via a computer, and you need to click Web then Research, and find any branch of romantic research while at one.

You can click the little people icon to check your Sim’s status at work and get them to work hard (which increases the chance of stress), slack off (which decreases the chance of promotion), or enchant coworkers (increases social but you are working less). Obviously, choosing to work hard is going to increase the likelihood of your Sim getting promoted.

Image Source: Maxis via Twinfinite

There will be Promotion Tasks and Daily Tasks to complete to get promoted. These are random but are always related to the job. For example, you will need to read Romance Novels, research Romance on computers, chat with Sims about romance, or give romantic advice.

Eventually, after keeping your performance indicator at excellent for a period of time, you’ll be promoted, with the second stage being Passion Assistant. Other levels in the career include Romance Counsellor and Matchmaker.

Image Source: Maxis via Twinfinite

Career Rewards

The rewards for progressing in the Romance Consultant career are as follows:

Consultant Plaque Decor (lvl 5)

Love’s Little Book Collection (lvl 7)

Cornery Feelings End Table (lvl 10)

I Chair-Ish You (lvl 10)

Kiss of the night Couch (lvl 10)

And that’s all there is to it. You’ll now be able to smash your way through the Romance Consultant Career in Sims 4. For more on the Lovestruck expansion, check out all the cheats and our choices for the best mods to install for it.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy