How to Fix ‘Steam Auth Timeout’ in Rust

As with plenty of other games with large player counts, Rust isn’t immune to the occasional error message. Fortunately, a majority of errors that players might run into are rather easy to fix. If you’re seeing the Steam Auth Timeout Error in Rust, we’ve got you covered.

Rust ‘Steam Auth Timeout’ Error Fix

This error typically comes when there is a break in your connection to Steam, so there are a few very easy ways to resolve it.

Restart Rust

This should be your first move, just because forcing a new connection with Rust should resolve any slight hiccup in your connection. Keep Steam open when doing this, as that can possibly help the game communicate with Steam. But if that doesn’t do the trick, now you can move on to trying to fix Steam.

Restart Steam

In order to fix it, be sure to close out of Rust and your Steam client fully. This should rebuild the connection to Steam’s authentication processes and fix things up. However, if these still don’t manage, it’s time to take a few different steps.

Reboot Your Internet Connection

Resetting your router should let you know if things are broken on your side. Even if things in Steam look like they connect just fine, it can’t hurt to do this just as an extra troubleshooting method.

Check Rust Server Status

If that doesn’t do the trick, follow our guide on checking the server status for Rust. There’s a chance the game is experiencing some downtime that would explain the issues.

Check Steam Server Status

If the Rust servers all check out, the next thing you could check on is Steam’s status. Seeing as the error is directly related to Steam being able to authenticate, there might be some troubles in the background causing it.

Hopefully, some combination of the tips above will fix the Steam Auth Timeout Rust Error. If you run into any further problems or, for some reason, these don’t solve it, let us know in the comments.