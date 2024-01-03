Is Rust Down? How to Check Server Status

The truth about online gaming is that there aren’t any games too big to break down eventually. All you can really do to prepare is know how to check and make sure whatever problem you’re facing isn’t only on your side.

So, if you’re here due to some trouble you are facing, here is how to check the server status for Rust.

Is Rust Down Right Now?

As of 4:30 PM ET on Jan. 3, Rust might not be fully down, but it may be having some server issues. The Downdetector reports have climbed to 185 since, which isn’t massively high to suggest a widespread failure, but there is definitely something going on. There aren’t any accompanying comments on Downdetector to help us get a grasp on what exactly that is, however.

Unfortunately, the Rust Twitter account hasn’t mentioned anything that is disrupting service, either. This likely means it’s been just a small bump, and it will resolve shortly. The server status site for the Console Edition further suggests that nothing big is going wrong.

Despite the current lack of concrete information, we will be sure to keep an eye out and update this guide if there are any further developments.

How to Check Rust Server Status

Sadly, the only official server status site is only for the Console Edition. This makes things a little more difficult for those having problems on PC, but it’s better than nothing. It’s best to pair this with also checking the official Rust Twitter account as well as the Twitter account for Facepunch Studios, the PC developer/publisher.

Following that, Downdetector is your next best location, seeing as it is based entirely on user reports, so you don’t need to wait for official confirmation.

Though there aren’t too many options, this should still give you enough to check the server status for Rust. If you run into any further problems that we haven’t noticed, we sure to let us know in the comments.