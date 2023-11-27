How to Fix Mic Not Working in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is a multiplayer horror game that requires your crew of four to work together as a team, but you can’t really do that if comms end up breaking down. If your mic isn’t working in Lethal Company, here’s what you can do to fix it.

How to Fix Mic Errors in Lethal Company

While you don’t necessarily need a mic to do well in Lethal Company, it is strongly advised that you get on voice comms so that you’re able to coordinate better with your team and be more efficient overall.

If, for whatever reason, you find that your teammates are unable to hear you on your mic, here are some things you can do to address the issue.

Download and Install Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable

First off, if the usual “turn it off and on again” method doesn’t work, try this. Steam players have reported that updating their Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable file has resolved their audio issues, so if your whole team has been able to chat on voice comms except you, this will likely fix your mic problems.

You can download the latest file for your PC from the official Microsoft website here.

Disable Your Antirus or Firewall Software

If that doesn’t work, you may want to try disabling your Antivirus or Firewall software while you have Lethal Company running. This isn’t the most ideal or elegant solution, of course, as you always want to have your PC protected, but try switching it off before booting up the game to see if this solves your issues.

And now we get to the more obvious fixes. Assuming you’ve done all of the above and your mic still isn’t working in-game, check your software and setting updates on your PC to make sure your audio drivers have all been updated to the latest version, then try booting up the game again.

Verify Game Files and Integrity

Finally, one other obvious fix to try is to reinstall the game or verify the game files and integrity on Steam. You can do this by right-clicking Lethal Company on your Steam client and verify the game files that way.

Chances are, if your mic is working in all other games or software like Discord, then it’s likely that one of the above fixes should address the issue. If you’re experiencing mic issues across the board, then you may need to look into the headset you’re using instead, and troubleshoot it from there.

And that’s how you can fix your mic issues if it’s not working in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all Terminal commands, the best mods to install, and the best Moons to explore.