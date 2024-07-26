How to Fix Fallout London Loading Issues

Wondering how to fix Fallout London loading poorly? The extensive new mod to Fallout 4 is finally out now, with fans flocking to try out this entirely original take ont he Fallout mythos. However, some players are reporting some seriously long load times, preventing them from getting into the fight. Here’s how to fix them.

Fallout London Endless Loading Fix

To fix the endless loading bug in Fallout London, go to the game files and delete the file named ‘FalloutCustom.ini’.

Doing so will erase any previous Fallout 4 save data on your PC, so be aware of that before proceeding with this fix. We’d recommend you upload that older save data to a drive or cloud so you don’t lose them entirely. By removing the FalloutCustom.ini file, it removes any existing mods or save data quirks from the pathway to booting up Fallout London, which should then make it boot up instantly.

If you’re incredibly invested in your existing Fallout 4 save, there is a workaround. Perhaps you have tens of mods installed, hundreds of hours of gameplay, and will want to go back to it once you’ve played around with Fallout London. What you need to do is play Fallout London on the gaming client you haven’t played Fallout 4 on. So, if you’ve got a Fallout 4 save on Steam, play Fallout London on GOG, or vice versa. Simply rename the existing folder so it’s named distinctly from just ‘Fallout 4’, and then the install on the other PC client won’t overwrite it and cause issues.

These fixes come courtesy of users on the Fallout London subreddit, who seem to have nailed down exactly what’s causing the endless loading issue. If none of them work, here are a few quick hotfixes to try:

Entirely uninstall and reinstall both Fallout 4 and the London mod.

If you’re playing on Steam, verify the game files for the base Fallout 4 game.

If possible before the endless loading starts, clear the game’s cache.

Those are all the tips we have for fixing the endless loading bug in Fallout London!

