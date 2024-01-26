How to Fix ‘Egg Seems a Little Cold’ Issue in Palworld

The egg incubation process can be a tricky thing to master, considering that it mandates a specific environment. So, if you see the ‘Egg seems a little cold’ notification in Palworld, here’s how to fix it.

Palworld ‘Egg Seems a Little Cold’ Solution

When an egg is too cold, it can halt the incubation and produce an uncomfortable status for the young Pal. To fix this, you must place a heat source next to it, such as the Campfire or Heater. These items should help creatures incubate faster, especially ones from a hotter climate. You can also perform the incubation during the day, which will be much warmer than the night.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you don’t place down a heater, the process rate will be decreased to 50 percent, or in worst cases, stop it altogether. Although torches may appear to have a fire source, they don’t actually have any heat needed for egg incubation. The campfire may be your best bet since it doesn’t require much materials. However, this build can sometimes light you on fire, so you may want to obtain the Heater for a better result.

The Level 17 Heater requires 20 Ingots, 10 Charcoal, and 5 Flame Organs. You’ll also need a Pal with Kindling skill to light it up. The same technique is used for the Cooler, which, of course, features an opposite effect. This can be used for eggs that need the cold, differing from the issue presented here.

As long as the temperature suits the needs of the Pal, the incubation will run smoothly, and you’ll have your new team member in no time.

That does it for our guide on how to fix the 'Egg seems a little cold' issue in Palworld.