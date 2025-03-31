How to Fix Atomfall ‘No Sound’ Issue on Xbox

Atomfall’s release on Xbox Game Pass is Rebellion’s attempt at propelling the game’s reach organically to a wider audience. So far, the strategy seems to be working well. However, many players are reporting a reoccurring ‘no sound bug’ in the game, which isn’t ideal for your adventure in and around Wyndham. Here’s how you can fix Atomfall’s ‘no sound bug’ on Xbox.

How to Fix the No Sound Bug in Atomfall on Xbox

Fortunately, the ‘no sound bug’ fix is straightforward. In most instances, when you get the no sound bug in Atomfall, close the game and relaunch it. To do this, press the Xbox Guide button and select ‘Home.’ On your home screen, you then need to select Atomfall, press the menu button, and select the ‘Quit’ option. After this, relaunch Atomfall, and the bug should be fixed.

Admittedly, this fix is a hassle, but it’s the only method of fixing the no sound bug until an official patch is released. Unfortunately, relaunching the game will not prevent the bug from occurring again, as the fix is only temporary. In this case, you can extend the auto-save timer, but there’s no confirmed link between the no sound bug and the auto-save feature.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

What is the No Sound Bug in Atomfall?

The no sound bug in Atomfall causes your game’s sound to cut out randomly and indefinitely. A bug that deafens you in an action survival game like Atomfall undeniably makes your gameplay experience less than stellar. Some players are suggesting that the bug is directly tied to the auto-save feature, however, there is no confirmation on this yet.

At the time of writing, Rebellion has not rolled out a permanent fix to the bug on Xbox, nor have they made any statement acknowledging its existence. However, with the influx of reports on various online forums about players experiencing the bug, the developers should no doubt already be working to patch this in a future update. In the meantime, the temporary fix noted above at least makes the game playable.

