How to Find the Mechanic and Get Through Wind Cave Tunnels on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws

Wondering how to get through the wind tunnels on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws? To avoid getting blown back by the windy caves to access rewards and story missions on the other side, you need to access one key mission for a special Speeder upgrade. However, you need to find the Mechanic and complete their mission first. This guide will tell you all you need to know about how to get through the wind cave tunnels in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Get through Wind Cave Tunnels in Star Wars Outlaws

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To find the Mechanic and get through the wind cave tunnels in Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll need to first complete the story mission “New Tricks” by talking to Danka at Daruda Diner on Jaunta’s Hope. This will take you between three and four hours into the story.

Afterward, you’ll be given the new Intel mission, “Boosting the Speeder“. Start tracking the quest and it will take you to Kadua Village to find The Mechanic, Selo – the Expert who can give you a nitrous-like boost feature to your Speeder.

Once you reach Selo’s shop and talk to her, you’ll unlock her namesake quest – “The Mechanic” – where you need to steal an atmospheric accelerator from an Imperial wind harvester to give Kay the wind tunnel-defying boost.

The Mechanic Star Wars Outlaws Quest Walkthrough

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The first step to completing The Mechanic in Star Wars Outlaws is following the quest’s marker to the outside of the wind facility where you can get the atmospheric accelerator for Selo. Attach the magnetic disruptors to stall the turbine and dash through quickly before they restart.

Call your Speeder to ride down the rest of the cave and turn right as you reach the second fan. Follow the rest of the cave and dismount as you reach the facility. There are no more magnetic disruptors to stall the remaining fans, so instead, walk across the room toward the red laser wall.

Getting Past the Red Laser Wall

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Press the Nix Action button and select the “Power Off” prompt. This will direct Nix to crawl through the vent on the right and press the switch to turn the phaser wall off. Crouch and walk through the vent on the right, climb the ladder, and open the vent to come out on the other side.

The next way ahead will be forward across a large set of pipes with two large blowing fans on the right. Wait until both fans pause between air blasts and sprint across the pipes. Make your way down from the platform and you’ll see two more blowing fans – this time on the left.

Turn off the Fans

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Switch to your blaster’s Ion Module (the electric mode) and shoot the generator to the right of the fans. This will turn them off so you’ll be able to climb across them. After traversing across a few yellow bars as well, you’ll find yourself on another platform.

To the right, jump to grab another small yellow bar to begin climbing again to the left. The singular fan in your way blows intermittently, so wait until it stops before climbing across and then below it toward the bottom.

Jump down the pipe with a hole and walk through its red-lit passageway until you find the next hole to jump down. As you drop down, turn around to find a crate containing two Actuating Modules. Turn back around to walk to the end of the corridor and edge through the narrow passageway.

Traversing the Chamber

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You’re now about halfway through getting the atmospheric accelerator to get that Speeder boost and through Star Wars Outlaws’ wind tunnel caves.

After you enter the larger chamber and have a quick commlink chat with Selo, there will be two metal pump walls that pop in and out. Wait until they retract out of the way and walk toward the yellow grates to climb up.

Like before, wait until the fan in your way stops blowing before you can climb across. Head up and then left before dropping on the platform. Use your data spike to unlock the crate on the left and obtain two Ray Accelerators – an important entry in the list of Star Wars Outlaws materials to upgrade the Blaster.

Shoot the Fans Off

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Turn back and shoot the generators on either side of the large fan with the Ion Module. Swing across with the grappling hook, and grab the Durasteel directly opposite as you land. Climb up and across the fan on the left, and up across the various grates.

Next, you’ll land to find two more metal walls that pop out in a pattern. Wait until they have retracted, sprint across to the grate wall, and climb up it. Grab the Chalcopyrite on your right and you’ll see two more popping metal walls on the left.

To get across, wait until only the bottom halves have popped out so you can jump your way across. Climb up the yellow bar and across the other yellow bars to shimmy up just before the air comes back on. Pop into the vent and you’re almost at the end.

Grab the Atmospheric Accelerator

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Climb up the ladder into the second vent, follow the ladder down into a control room, and follow the marker to extract the atmospheric accelerator. Be sure to grab the three chunks of Durasteel on your right and the left chest containing 500 credits as well.

Take the door on the left and utilize the two grappling hooks to make it across to the now-turned-off fan. Walk along the shaft and you’ll notice your Speeder has made its way to you. Ride along the straight path out and through the cave to leave the facility.

Ride back to Selo. Finally. talk to her and the Mechanic will install the new Speeder component “Speeder Boost” – the long-awaited you need to get you through those cave wind tunnels on Toshara.

Using Speeder Boost to Get Through Wind Tunnels in Star Wars Outlaws

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Now you’ve acquired the Speeder Boost upgrade in Star Wars Outlaws after completing The Mechanic, you can easily blast through wind tunnels by pressing the new “Boost” command while directly in front of any of the cave entrances.

Be careful not to use it too early or else you’ll be blown back out if the boost ends while you’re still trying to propel through the wind.

