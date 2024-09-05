Image Credit: Bethesda
Astro Bot with the Crash Bandicoot bot.
Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Find the Iconic Marsupial in Astro Bot – Let’s Twist Again Trophy Guide

A PlayStation icon!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 08:18 am

Astro Bot is a love letter to PlayStation’s history – including characters that may no longer be associated with Sony. Such is the case with an ‘iconic marsupial’ who you need to find in the Crash Site area to unlock the Let’s Twist Again trophy. Read on to learn how to find the iconic marsupial in Astro Bot.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find the Iconic Marsupial in Astro Bot

If you hadn’t figured it out already, the character in question here is Crash Bandicoot, who famously started his life with a trilogy of PS1 games. This trophy is slightly misleading, however, as you need to actually find him twice to get it.

First of all, you need to find the Crash Bandicoot bot in regular gameplay. Fortunately, this comes quite early on into the game. You’ll find him in the Az-Tech Trail level in the Gorilla Nebula world, which is the third mainline level in Astro Bot. As you progress through you’ll find a cage filled with Wumpa Fruit on your right, off the beaten path. Smash into it to reveal the Crash bot hidden inside!

The Crash Bandicoot bot in Astro Bot.
Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

After you’ve found the Crash Bandicoot bot for the first time, you can finally unlock the Let’s Twist Again trophy. Head back to the Crash Site hub world and roam around the perimeter of the crashed spaceship until you see the marsupial in question. Instead of hitting him, walk close enough until the camera zooms in on the two of you. Then, press down on the D-pad and Astro Bot will start dancing alongside Crash. Give it a few seconds and the trophy will pop!

That’s all you need to know to find the iconic marsupial and unlock the Let’s Twist Again trophy in Astro Bot. For more on the game, check out how to find the sticky sphere for the Royally Stuck trophy. We’ve also got walkthroughs on the Gorilla Nebula world and Tentacle System world.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
