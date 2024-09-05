How to Find the Sticky Sphere in Astro Bot – Royally Stuck Trophy Guide

Despite being a sprawling platforming adventure, collecting the Platinum trophy in Astro Bot is fairly forgiving. Some of the more obscure trophies, however, may cause you some trouble. In this guide, we’ll explain how to find the Sticky Sphere in Astro Bot for the Royally Stuck trophy. It’s slightly off the beaten path, so you’ll need to hunt for it manually!

Recommended Videos

Astro Bot Sticky Sphere Location

The sticky sphere can be found in the Crash Site area, which is the main hub world in Astro Bot. However, it doesn’t appear there by default. First, you need to find a specific green, rectangular-shaped bot in the Downsize Surprise level, which is part of the Tentacle System nebula. You’ll find it in a bird’s nest once you shrink down to a mouse’s size. The next time you head to the Crash Site afterward, you’ll see it by the crashed ship.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Next to this green rectangle bot is a multicolored sphere with white dots across its surface. However, this will only appear after you unlock it from the gacha machine in the Crash Site. Each spin costs 100 coins and provides you with a capsule randomly containing a new decoration, skin, or DualSense paint job. Keep on going until you get the multicolored ball as seen in the image above.

This is where you can now earn the trophy! All you need to is stand next to it until the camera automatically zooms in, and then punch it by pressing Square. Everything now goes out of your hands: doing this will cause Astro Bot to get stuck to the ball as it spins around the region.

Wait a few seconds after you get stuck and the Royally Stuck trophy should ping. After that, all you need to do is press X to jump off the ball and get back to running around the world.

That’s all you need to know about finding the sticky sphere and earning the Royally Stuck trophy in Astro Bot. For more on the game, go ahead and check out our Gorilla Nebula and Tentacle System walkthroughs for tips on all the bots and puzzle pieces in those levels.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy