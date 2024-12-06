Chimeras are some of the most fearsome mutants in STALKER 2 thanks to their ridiculous health pools and high damage numbers that put Bloodsuckers and other invisible enemies to shame. However, they’re usually guarding valuable loot, and sometimes facing them is mandatory. Today we’ll be going over how to find and kill Chimeras in STALKER 2.

Recommended Videos

All Chimera Locations and How to Find in STALKER 2

Here is a list of all the known Chimera locations in STALKER 2:

In a Tunnel Southwest of SIRCAA Exterior Checkpoint: A Chimera guards a caved-in train tunnel southwest of the SIRCAA Exterior Checkpoint. After killing it, you can explore the tunnel and find a guaranteed VS Vintar Sniper Rifle, ammo, and consumables near a skeleton.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

VPC Mirror Near STC Malachite Base : Located west of the STC Malachite Base, this Chimera can be encountered during the A Minor Incident main mission but will spawn regularly if visited earlier in the game.

: Located west of the STC Malachite Base, this Chimera can be encountered during the A Minor Incident main mission but will spawn regularly if visited earlier in the game. Scripted Encounter During Ad Astra Per Aspera (On the Way to Clear Sky Base) : During the Ad Astra Per Aspera mission, you’ll encounter a Chimera on your way to the Clear Sky Base. However, you’ll need to run away due to a scripted Emission, unlocking the “Run, stalker, run!” achievement for successfully escaping.

: During the Ad Astra Per Aspera mission, you’ll encounter a Chimera on your way to the Clear Sky Base. However, you’ll need to run away due to a scripted Emission, unlocking the “Run, stalker, run!” achievement for successfully escaping. City Park in Prypiat : A tanky Chimera guards a crashed helicopter at the center of City Park in Prypiat. You can visit this location while exploring the city or if you take the Laundromat route during the “Road to the Foundation” main mission.

: A tanky Chimera guards a crashed helicopter at the center of City Park in Prypiat. You can visit this location while exploring the city or if you take the Laundromat route during the “Road to the Foundation” main mission. Arena Round 4 of The Freedom Colosseum: In Round 4 of The Freedom Colosseum, you’ll face a Chimera after progressing through the first three rounds and completing the “Just Like the Good Old Days” mission.

How to Kill Chimeras in STALKER 2

Chimeras are notoriously difficult to kill but here are some tips to remember against them:

You’re meant to use armor-piercing ammunition or explosives such as a rocket launcher to deal with Chimeras. While they appear to be flesh creatures, they actually have a ton of armor which negates a lot of your damage.

or explosives such as a rocket launcher to deal with Chimeras. While they appear to be flesh creatures, they actually have a ton of armor which negates a lot of your damage. You will need to land roughly 50 shots with a starter shotgun like the Breacher, 25 shots from a sniper rifle, and around 100 or more rounds from an assault rifle. Needless to say, these things are ridiculously tanky.

Learn how to move in a zigzag pattern because it uses a straight lunge attack. You can avoid damage as long as you can sidestep its lunge.

because it uses a straight lunge attack. You can avoid damage as long as you can sidestep its lunge. Make use of the environment such as trees and rocks to force it to change its path. It cannot run fast if it’s not running in a straight line.

such as trees and rocks to force it to change its path. It cannot run fast if it’s not running in a straight line. The easiest way to cheese the Chimera is by climbing on top of a rock or a train and dumping your ammunition and grenades on top of it as it sits below you helplessly.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can also make use of a doorway to cheese this fight because the Chimera is too big to enter those.

to cheese this fight because the Chimera is too big to enter those. Lastly, we actually suggest getting the mutant health adjustment mod from Nexus Mods to make this fight easier because it’s currently too difficult to feel immersive.

Note that if you are struggling against the Chimera that comes alongside the scripted emission event, you’re meant to run away from it and hide. It’s extremely tough to beat and we advise against wasting resources to deal with that particularly nasty Chimera mutant. You can find a building nearby and if you make a run for it the Chimera will eventually despawn when you make it halfway there. However, you need to do this before the emmision reaches its peak or no amount of med kits can save you.

That’s all you need to know on how to beat the Chimeras in STALKER 2. While you’re here, learn how to fix the Just Like the Good Old Days bug, also learn how to fix the Three Captains Quest bug, and also how to find the Weird Bolt and Nut, and Weird Water.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy