How to Enter Exile Camp in Wuthering Waves

When you explore the southern part of the Wuthering Waves map, you may stumble into an Exile Camp. Unfortunately, you are not allowed inside if you don’t have a permit. Luckily, there is an NPC nearby who can help you enter this area. Here’s how to enter the Exile Camp in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves Entering Exile Camp Guide

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In order to enter the Exile Camp, you need to save a man named Zeyuan, who can be found north of the Remnmant Residence. Once you kill the three wolf Tacet Discords, he will invite you to help him win a tournament. If you accept his request, you will start the A True Arena Champion side quest.

You must speak with several people before you are ordered to prove yourself by completing three challenges. Here is the list:

Trial of Courage – Reach the highest point in the Exile Camp to retrieve a gun.

Trial of Speed – Shoot several moving targets using a gun.

Trial of Strength – Defeat one Tacet Discord.

After you collect the three badges, you will enter the true tournament, where you must win three rounds of fights. The enemies you must face are a mix of Exiles and Tacet Discords. Once you destroy your opponents, you must face the winner of the previous tournament.

The Gladiator Champion attempts to convince you to quit the tournament, but Rover refuses. In the end, you have to beat him in a battle. The fight consists of two rounds. In this first phase, you must face the Gladiator Champion, one Rocksteady Guardian, and one Chasm Guardian.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

After you beat him for the first time, the Gladiator Champion will summon several Prism Tacet Discords that will power him up. You should kill the monsters first to remove the buffs on the man. When you finally defeat him, you can return to the Exile Camp to open the big treasure chest.

Here are all the loot inside the Premium Supply Chest in the Exile Camp:

Astrite x40

Union EXP x50

Shell Credit x12,000

Wood-textured Shard x5

Basic Energy Core x3

Advanced Sealed Tube x1

Tyro Rectifier x1

That’s everything you need to know on how to enter the Exile Camp in Wuthering Waves. Twinfinite has more related content about the game, such as the Shadow of the Past quest guide and how to use Wood-textured Shard.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more