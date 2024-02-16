Evil Hunter Tycoon Codes (February 2024)

Looking for some Evil Hunter Tycoon codes? This pixel-art mobile game from SuperPlanet is all about crafting your own village, summoning new hunters to help out around town as you go. Fortunately, there are a few ways to get extra freebies, making the early grind that bit easier. Let’s get into it!

All Evil Hunter Tycoon Codes

Evil Hunter Tycoon Codes (Working)

No active Evil Hunter Tycoon codes.

Evil Hunter Tycoon Codes (Expired)

THANKS0728

SORRY0728

SUMMER07 : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems SUMMER13 : 18 Town Chief’s Treasure Chests

: 18 Town Chief’s Treasure Chests ERROR0906 : 300 GEMS

: 300 GEMS THXCHIEF : Town Chief’s Treasure Chest x1

: Town Chief’s Treasure Chest x1 EHTMAINTAIN05 : Gems x300

: Gems x300 211207EHTHP: Gems x100

How to Redeem Codes in Evil Hunter Tycoon

Download Evil Hunter Tycoon from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Skip through the opening cutscene and accept the terms and conditions.

From the main hub menu, press the Settings cog icon, then tap Coupon.

This takes you to a dedicated code redemption page.

Type your code in from our list, and press the ‘Register Coupon’ button.

Head back onto the app to see what you’ve unlocked!

How to Get More Evil Hunter Tycoon Codes

While there aren’t any codes available to redeem right now, there are a few spots where they’re likely to crop up in the future. We recommend keeping an eye on the official Evil Hunter Tycoon Discord server. Both the ‘announcements’ and ‘update-log’ channels are handy sources to find more codes.

Alongside that there’s a Facebook page to follow. Of course you should also bookmark this page, because we’ll update our list as soon as more freebies arrive.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you’re attempting to input a code but having no luck, the chances are that the coupon in question has expired. As you can see from our list above, there aren’t any active codes for the game right now. Any that you’ve found on the web are unfortunately fake, and won’t grant you anything when you use them.

The alternative is that you may not be inputting a code properly into the redemption website. Ensure you’re adhering to all capitalization, spacing, and numbers appearing in the code.

What is Evil Hunter Tycoon?

Developed by SuperPlanet, Evil Hunter Tycoon is a mobile village-building game. Your job is to increase your village’s strengths over time, using gems and treasure chests to unlock new buildings and unit types. If you’ve played the likes of Clash and Clans you’ll instantly feel at home, so it’s easy enough to grow accustomed to.

That's all for this guide!