While BitLife is fun on its own, there’s a great deal of fun finishing side content, such as the Scarytale Romance challenge. It’s only one of many that refresh every week, usually revolving around a theme. If you’re having trouble with this one, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Scarytale Romance Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Scarytale Romance Challenge Guide

Before you can complete the Scarytale Romance challenge, you need to have the Landlord Expansion Pack. Unfortunately, part of the BitLife challenge requires buying a specific kind of house. Once that’s settled:

Be born a female in Colorado. Simply set your gender to Female, the country to the USA, and the place to Denver (the capital of Colorado). Become a psychiatrist. Becoming a psychiatrist in BitLife is essentially the same way you become a doctor. However, the difference is choosing Psychology as your major in college. You’re still going to medical school, though afterwards you’ll apply to be a psychiatrist rather than a doctor. Rent out a haunted storybook home. From here on out, you’ll need the aforementioned Landlord Expansion Pack. Go into Activities, then Shopping, and choose to view real estate. See the pictures next to the properties? A haunted storybook home is a mushroom surrounded by grass. Wed the tenant of your haunted storybook home. Now, you want to marry a tenant that isn’t a complete dirtbag. They need to stay out of prison in order for you to, you know, kill later. From then on, it’s all about improving your relationship with them. Poison your spouse in your haunted storybook home. The last and final step is murdering your partner with poison. Open up Activities, then go to Crime. Choose the option to murder with poison; if it isn’t there, age up a year and look until it appears.

And that’s all there is to the Scarytale Romance challenge in BitLife. You get pretty involved in this one, but it shouldn’t be too hard of a challenge. If you want a real challenge, try getting all the Ribbons in BitLife or, alternatively, you can check out related content using the links below.

