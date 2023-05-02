Image Source: Candywriter

The Breakout Star Challenge in BitLife is among the strangest and toughest challenges to finish. You have to be a nuisance as a child, break out of jail, be famous, and more. If you’re having trouble, use this guide to help you along. Here’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Breakout Star Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Breakout Star Challenge Guide

In order to complete the Breakout Star Challenge in BitLife, you need to perform the following steps:

Break out of juvie. Start causing all manner of mischief in school, like burglarizing homes, shoplifting, stealing vehicles, and even murder! Stay away from murder, though; you still need to at least finish high school. When you’re in juvie, use the Escape option to attempt a prison escape. Gain fame and notoriety. Normally, becoming famous in BitLife is pretty straightforward, but since you’ll be fresh out of juvie, your choices are slim. Your best bet is to become an actor, writer, or social media influencer after you’ve finished high school. None of those careers require a college degree. Burgle 50K in cash and valuables. You can burglarize a home under the Crimes tab. However, the trick is to not get caught while you’re breaking in. Don’t stick around for too long, don’t get caught by the dog (or owner), and don’t worry about stealing every single item. Grab a high-end item or two, get out, and sell them. Break out of a maximum security prison. Just like juvie, you need to get sent to a maximum security prison, and the easiest way is committing murder. Once you’re in, it’s just a matter of escape again. They’re among the toughest puzzles, so take your time! Appear in a magazine after breaking out of a maximum security prison. Since you already have the fame, getting a photo shoot going is easy. Under Activities, choose Fame, then pick Photo Shoot. After that, you’re done!

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Breakout Star Challenge in BitLife. It’s a tough challenge, that’s for sure. You could also try out an easier one, like the Hell’s Kitchen Challenge or use the links below for more related content.

