How to Complete a Film in Moments in Genshin Impact

A Film in Moments is the fourth challenge in the Into the Frame event. If you need help completing this Genshin Impact mini-game, this guide can tell you how to get the “Divine Handiwork” Rating.

Genshin Impact Into the Frame: A Film in Moments (Day 4) Guide

A Film in Moments is a short movie featuring Charlotte as she attempts to find the perfect angle to capture photos of the Court of Fontaine. Like Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun, this challenge consists of five Frames and two Narrations, and you must pick the correct ones to reach the “Divine Handiwork” Rating.

Frame 1

In Frame 1, you need to establish the actress and the environment of this short film. The best shot you should pick is the top left option, which portrays Charlotte standing behind her camera from afar.

Frame 2

For Frame 2, the Kamera Position Requirement asks you to showcase the actress’s demeanor. The bottom shot is the best option for this scene since it contains a close-up view of Charlotte’s face. You must select the “If the shot is taken from this angle…” dialogue to get an extra 10 points.

Frame 3

Frame 3 is quite similar to Frame 2, but you must highlight the camera more this time. You can select the bottom option again because it contains both Charlotte and her camera.

Frame 4

In Frame 4, you need to show Charlotte and the scenery surrounding her. The best shot for this scene is the top right option, which contains a wide-angle shot.

Frame 5

For the last Frame, you have to showcase Charlotte’s mood when she finally makes up her mind. You need to pick another close-up shot; the top left option is the best for this scene. The “Yes, we should be able to capture the entirety of the Court of Fontaine at its best” dialogue will grant you another 10 points.

Here are the rewards you can obtain by reaching the “Divine Handiwork” Rating in A Film in Moments:

Primogem x30

Theater Tickets x100

Film For Fun x160

Hero’s Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

That's everything you need to know about how to get three stars in A Film in Moments challenge.