Best Charlotte Build in Genshin Impact

Charlotte is the newest four-star unit introduced in Genshin Impact version 4.2. Although the woman works as a reporter, she is not afraid of getting into a fight. If you get Charlotte by pulling on Furina’s banner, here’s a guide on how to build her.

How to Build Charlotte in Genshin Impact

Charlotte is a good Cryo support unit that is compatible with various teams. Her Elemental Skill can consistently apply Cryo on enemies, while her Burst can provide an AoE healing field.

Weapon: Skyward Atlas

Artifact Set: Blizzard Strayer (Sub-DPS) or Noblesse Oblige (Support) Main Stats: Sands – ATK% or Energy Recharge Goblet – ATK% or Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Secondary Stats: Energy Recharge, ATK%, CRIT DMG, and CRIT Rate

Constellation: C1

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse

Skyward Atlas is the best weapon for Charlotte because it can increase her Elemental DMG Bonus. If you don’t have this five-star Catalyst, you can also use the four-star weapon Favonius Codex. Another viable gear is the Oathsworn Eye, which you can get for free from the Three Realms Gateway Offering event on version 2.5.

The best artifact for Charlotte depends on what kind of build you are aiming for. If you want to maximize her damage output, you should equip the Blizzard Strayer set, which can buff her Cryo DMG and Crit Rate. On the other hand, the Noblesse Oblige set is more suitable for Charlotte if you want to turn her into a healer.

Charlotte’s best constellation is her C1, A Need to Verify Facts. With this skill unlocked, any character that has entered her Burst field will be marked with Verification. This mark will heal your unit once every 2 seconds, even if they are outside the healing field.

For Talents, you can either level up Charlotte’s Elemental Skill or Burst. Both Talents are very crucial to make her into a well-rounded unit. On the other hand, you are free to ignore her Normal Attack since her damage does not come from this Talent.

That’s all you need to know about the best build for Charlotte. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out the links below this article. I also recommend reading our post on the All-Devouring Narwhal boss since you need to beat this monster to level up her Talents.