Roblox’s Arcane Odyssey is the third game in the Arcane Universe – an alternative take on Greek Mythology where the Titan Prometheus gifted humanity with magic, as opposed to fire. The game is a complete revamp of the World of Magic created with the aim of making a deeper storyline, more engaging gameplay, and in-depth social features, there’s a lot to keep track of. Luckily, Trello can help with that.

Arcane Odyssey Trello Link

Trello pages have become increasingly common in the gaming community. These pages offer a range of information all in one place, separated into different columns. This makes it easy to keep track of what you need to do without needing to navigate through a wiki.

In the case of Arcane Odyssey’s Trello there are four columns. While this isn’t as extensive as the Trello pages for other Roblox titles such as Second Piece or YBA New Universe, it does offer a range of important information about the game.

Information and Ideas offers important information about the game. This includes the different types of magic and fighting style and which bosses drop which items. Additionally, the column features the team’s ideas for further improvements and features to implement.

Major Features Ideas/Info Offers more in-depth information on a variety of topics included in the first common, such as fighting styles. However, this column also goes further, including details on the game's key mechanics such as claiming territory, castaways, crafting, and bounty hunting.

Lists allows users to keep track of where the team behind Arcane Odyssey are in a variety of essential duties such as fixing bugs or optimizing the game. Additionally, this column has the roadmap for future updates, letting users see what's planned.

Patch Notes (Newest to Oldest) lets users see what's new to the game at any time.

In addition to the Trello page, players can also visit the Arcane Odyssey wiki for even more information about the game.

