Second Piece is just one of many Roblox experiences based on anime. In this case, One Piece takes center stage, albeit with features and characters from other anime, and even games, incorporated. In short, there’s a lot to keep track of. Luckily, the Second Piece Trello can help with that.

What Is the Second Piece Trello Link?

Click here for the Second Piece Trello link.

What Is On the Second Piece Trello?

On the Second Piece Trello you’ll find information on every facet on the game, from the different characters available, weapon types, demon fruit, locations, and bosses.

With so much to explore, the Trello page can be an invaluable source of information, letting you keep track of everything you need to get the most out of your experience.

If you’re just starting out in Second Piece, the first two columns may prove especially helpful. The first includes a variety of meta information on subjects such as controls, codes, the link to the Discord server and the game itself, and an explainer of the luck mechanic.

Additionally, it includes a section labeled “Questionable Info”, which is filled with information that can’t be verified. This can help you more easily sort fact from fiction when it comes to issues such as item drops or exact statistics.

The second column, meanwhile, has a variety of tier lists, breaking down the effectiveness of different characters and weapons. This lets you find the best build for whichever situation or assess whether your favorites are viable.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on the sixth column, Demon Fruit. These fruits are a staple of the One Piece universe, granting those who eat them a variety of powers. While there are only six fruits listed, the column holds detailed breakdowns on the abilities each offers.

Meanwhile, column eight offers detailed information on the specs and fighting styles of the game’s various recruitable heroes, as well as letting you know what you need to do to add the likes of Naruto or Ichigo to your team.

