YBA New Universe Trello Link

Published: May 10, 2024 05:05 am

YBA New Universe is the latest Roblox game based on a hit anime franchise, in this case Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. A mod of the existing YBA game, New Universe offers a variety of new features, including new ways to enhance your character and new items. If you want a few tips when diving into the game, check out the YBA New Universe Trello link.

Here’s a link to the YBA: New Universe Trello board, as well as the wiki, the official Discord server, and the game itself. Here, you can not only keep track of everything the game has to offer, you can ask the community for advice.

Trello

Discord

Wiki

Roblox

Your Bizarre Adventure: New Universe
Image Source: Roblox

It’s worth noting that the game was released just four short days ago, and as such any fan-written content is likely to be thin on the ground, at least for now. As more and more players explore this new universe, it’s likely that it will start to pop up on the wiki. However, the Trello is already filled with plenty of useful information.

What Can You Find on Trello?

On Trello, you’ll find everything you need to know about YBA New Universe. In addition to explainers on the game mechanics, controls, and the various enemies, locations, and NPCs you’ll come across in-game, all broken into distinct categories.

Perhaps most importantly, the Trello offers in-depth explanations regarding Stands. A visual manifestation of a user’s life energy, Stands are a staple of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and can offer a big boost to your skills in battle.

As well as giving in-depth information regarding stands, Trello also offers various guides on how to enhance them, helping to evolve your character even further.

Of course, this isn’t the only Roblox experience based on a hit anime. Here’s how to find the Trello page for Type Soul, another Roblox title based on Bleach. We’ve also got Zombies Boom codes and the Demon Piece Trello link.

Lewis Rees