How to Complete Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun in Genshin Impact

During the Musket and Roses event in Genshin Impact version 4.3, you can play the Into the Frame mini-game to earn free Primogems. If you need help completing the Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun challenge, we can tell you the best combination of Kamera Positions and Narrations for this film!

Genshin Impact Into the Frame: Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun (Day 2) Guide

Like The Path of the Sun challenge, The Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun film also tasks you to complete the Kamera Position Requirements to get three stars. In this short video, you will direct Navia and Paimon as they meet under the merciless sun.

Frame 1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

For Frame 1, you must set the scene by highlighting the oppressively sunny weather. The best shot for this Frame is the top right option since it portrays the bright sun on a cloudless sky.

Frame 2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Like Frame 2, you should also select the top right shot to get another 20 points. The Kamera Position Requirement wants you to show Navia’s expression, and it is the only shot that portrays a close-up view of the actress.

Frame 3

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

For Frame 3, you need to display Navia and Paimon meeting to obtain another 20 points. You can pick the top left option since this is the only shot that contains the two actresses.

Frame 4

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The top left option is the best shot for Frame 4 since you need to show Paimon’s expression. This Kamera Position portrays the perfect close-up of the actress being distressed by the heat. For the Narration, you should pick the “It’s way too sunny here” dialogue to receive an extra 10 points.

Frame 5

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

For Frame 5, you can select the bottom shot to show Navia holding an umbrella and sunglasses. The “Don’t worry. I’ve already prepared! Come stand under my parasol” dialogue is the best option to accompany this scene.

Here are all the rewards you can get by reaching the “Divine Handiwork” Rating in Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun:

Primogem x30

Theater Tickets x100

Film For Fun x160

Hero’s Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the “Divine Handiwork” Rating in Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out our guide on the best fun teams you should try if you are tired of following meta.