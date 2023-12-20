Best Navia Build in Genshin Impact

Navia is the new five-star unit introduced in Genshin Impact version 4.3. If you manage to get the fiery president of the Spina di Rosula, you can read this handy guide to find out the best build for her.

How to Build Navia in Genshin Impact

Navia is a five-star Claymore user with a Geo Vision that is also Ousia-aligned. She is meant to be a main DPS who uses Crystallize reaction to boost damage, but she can also work as a sub-DPS.

Weapon: Verdict Alternative: The Unforged, Serpent Spine, Wolf’s Gravestone, Tidal Shadow

Artifact Set: Nighttime Whispers Main Stats: Sands – ATK% Goblet – Geo Damage Bonus Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Secondary Stats: Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or ATK%

Constellation: C1

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill > Normal Attack > Elemental Burst

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Like other five-star units, the best gear for Navia is her signature weapon, Verdict, which has CRIT Rate as its main stat. Besides increasing her ATK by 20 percent, this Claymore can also boost her Elemental Skill DMG when characters in your party obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions.

For Artifact, you should equip the Nighttime Whispers set available from the Waterfall Wen Domain in the East in the Morte region. This set can boost Navia’s ATK by 18 percent and also offers a 20 percent Geo DMG Bonus after using an Elemental Skill. If you have a Crystallize barrier, the Geo DMG Bonus will be increased to 150 percent, but the buff will disappear when the shield is lost.

If you plan to get Navia’s copies, you should try unlocking her C1, A Lady’s Rules for Keeping a Courteous Distance. This Constellation can give Navia extra Energy and reduce her Elemental Burst’s cooldown. This will also make her Elemental Skill rotations faster, allowing you to deal more damage.

When upgrading her Talents, you should prioritize leveling up her Elemental Skill because it is her biggest source of damage. Afterward, you can upgrade her Normal Attack if you are playing her as a main DPS, but you can also focus on her Elemental Burst if you use her as a sub-DPS.

That covers everything you need to know about the best build for Navia.