Genshin Impact All Navia Ascension & Talent Materials

Meet the Spina di Rosula president.

Image Source: HoYoverse

Navia is an Ousia-aligned Geo character who uses a Claymore in Genshin Impact. If you plan to pull for the president of the Spina di Rosula, you can read this guide to find out all the Ascension and Talent materials you need to level her up.

All Navia Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Navia is a 5-Star Geo Claymore user who can take the role of a main or sub-DPS. Like other Fontaine characters, you need to farm a lot of Spring of the First Dewdrops and Transoceanic Pearls. Here are all the materials you must gather to ascend Navia:

Ascension LevelMoraMaterials
Level 2020,000– Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x3
– Transoceanic Pearl x3
Level 4040,000– Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x2
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x10
– Transoceanic Pearl x15
Level 5060,000– Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x4
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x20
– Transoceanic Chunk x12
Level 6080,000– Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x8
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x30
– Transoceanic Chunk x18
Level 70100,000– Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x12
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x45
– Xenochromatic Crystal x12
Level 80120,000– Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x20
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x60
– Xenochromatic Crystal x24

In total, you need to gather all of these Ascension materials:

  • 420,000 Mora
  • Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
  • Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
  • Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
  • Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
  • Transoceanic Pearl x18
  • Transoceanic Chunk x30
  • Xenochromatic Crystal x36
  • Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x46
  • Spring of the First Dewdrop x168

All Navia Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

Besides leveling up Navia, you also need to upgrade her Talents if you want to unleash her full potential. You must collect a lot of Transoceanic Pearls and face the All-Devouring Narwhal to obtain Lightless Silk Strings.

Talent LevelMoraMaterials
Level 212,500– Teachings of Equity x3
– Transoceanic Pearl x6
Level 317,500– Guide of Equity x2
– Transoceanic Chunk x3
Level 425,000– Guide of Equity x4
– Transoceanic Chunk x4
Level 530,000– Guide of Equity x6
– Transoceanic Chunk x6
Level 637,500– Guide of Equity x9
– Transoceanic Chunk x9
Level 7120,000– Philosophies of Equity x4
– Xenochromatic Crystal x4
– Lightless Silk String x1
Level 8260,000– Philosophies of Equity x6
– Xenochromatic Crystal x6
– Lightless Silk String x1
Level 9450,000– Philosophies of Equity x12
– Xenochromatic Crystal x9
– Lightless Silk String x2
Level 10700,000– Philosophies of Equity x16
– Xenochromatic Crystal x12
– Lightless Silk String x2
– Crown of Insight x1

If you want to upgrade one of Navia’s Talent to Level 10, you need these materials:

  • 1,652,500 Mora
  • Teachings of Equity x3
  • Guide to Equity x21
  • Philosophies of Equity x38
  • Transoceanic Pearl x6
  • Transoceanic Chunk x22
  • Xenochromatic Crystal x31
  • Lightless Silk String x6
  • Crown of Insight x1

That’s everything you need to know about Navia Ascension and Talent materials. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend you read our guide on the best Genius Invokation decks you can use to win your games.

