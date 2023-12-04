Genshin Impact All Navia Ascension & Talent Materials

Navia is an Ousia-aligned Geo character who uses a Claymore in Genshin Impact. If you plan to pull for the president of the Spina di Rosula, you can read this guide to find out all the Ascension and Talent materials you need to level her up.

All Navia Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Navia is a 5-Star Geo Claymore user who can take the role of a main or sub-DPS. Like other Fontaine characters, you need to farm a lot of Spring of the First Dewdrops and Transoceanic Pearls. Here are all the materials you must gather to ascend Navia:

Ascension Level Mora Materials Level 20 20,000 – Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

– Spring of the First Dewdrop x3

– Transoceanic Pearl x3 Level 40 40,000 – Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3

– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x2

– Spring of the First Dewdrop x10

– Transoceanic Pearl x15 Level 50 60,000 – Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6

– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x4

– Spring of the First Dewdrop x20

– Transoceanic Chunk x12 Level 60 80,000 – Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3

– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x8

– Spring of the First Dewdrop x30

– Transoceanic Chunk x18 Level 70 100,000 – Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6

– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x12

– Spring of the First Dewdrop x45

– Xenochromatic Crystal x12 Level 80 120,000 – Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x20

– Spring of the First Dewdrop x60

– Xenochromatic Crystal x24

In total, you need to gather all of these Ascension materials:

420,000 Mora

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Transoceanic Pearl x18

Transoceanic Chunk x30

Xenochromatic Crystal x36

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x46

Spring of the First Dewdrop x168

All Navia Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

Besides leveling up Navia, you also need to upgrade her Talents if you want to unleash her full potential. You must collect a lot of Transoceanic Pearls and face the All-Devouring Narwhal to obtain Lightless Silk Strings.

Talent Level Mora Materials Level 2 12,500 – Teachings of Equity x3

– Transoceanic Pearl x6 Level 3 17,500 – Guide of Equity x2

– Transoceanic Chunk x3 Level 4 25,000 – Guide of Equity x4

– Transoceanic Chunk x4 Level 5 30,000 – Guide of Equity x6

– Transoceanic Chunk x6 Level 6 37,500 – Guide of Equity x9

– Transoceanic Chunk x9 Level 7 120,000 – Philosophies of Equity x4

– Xenochromatic Crystal x4

– Lightless Silk String x1 Level 8 260,000 – Philosophies of Equity x6

– Xenochromatic Crystal x6

– Lightless Silk String x1 Level 9 450,000 – Philosophies of Equity x12

– Xenochromatic Crystal x9

– Lightless Silk String x2 Level 10 700,000 – Philosophies of Equity x16

– Xenochromatic Crystal x12

– Lightless Silk String x2

– Crown of Insight x1

If you want to upgrade one of Navia’s Talent to Level 10, you need these materials:

1,652,500 Mora

Teachings of Equity x3

Guide to Equity x21

Philosophies of Equity x38

Transoceanic Pearl x6

Transoceanic Chunk x22

Xenochromatic Crystal x31

Lightless Silk String x6

Crown of Insight x1

That’s everything you need to know about Navia Ascension and Talent materials. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend you read our guide on the best Genius Invokation decks you can use to win your games.