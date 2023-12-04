Genshin Impact All Navia Ascension & Talent Materials

Navia is an Ousia-aligned Geo character who uses a Claymore in Genshin Impact. If you plan to pull for the president of the Spina di Rosula, you can read this guide to find out all the Ascension and Talent materials you need to level her up.
All Navia Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact
Navia is a 5-Star Geo Claymore user who can take the role of a main or sub-DPS. Like other Fontaine characters, you need to farm a lot of Spring of the First Dewdrops and Transoceanic Pearls. Here are all the materials you must gather to ascend Navia:
|Ascension Level
|Mora
|Materials
|Level 20
|20,000
|– Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x3
– Transoceanic Pearl x3
|Level 40
|40,000
|– Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x2
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x10
– Transoceanic Pearl x15
|Level 50
|60,000
|– Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x4
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x20
– Transoceanic Chunk x12
|Level 60
|80,000
|– Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x8
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x30
– Transoceanic Chunk x18
|Level 70
|100,000
|– Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x12
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x45
– Xenochromatic Crystal x12
|Level 80
|120,000
|– Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
– Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x20
– Spring of the First Dewdrop x60
– Xenochromatic Crystal x24
In total, you need to gather all of these Ascension materials:
- 420,000 Mora
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x30
- Xenochromatic Crystal x36
- Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x46
- Spring of the First Dewdrop x168
All Navia Talent Materials in Genshin Impact
Besides leveling up Navia, you also need to upgrade her Talents if you want to unleash her full potential. You must collect a lot of Transoceanic Pearls and face the All-Devouring Narwhal to obtain Lightless Silk Strings.
|Talent Level
|Mora
|Materials
|Level 2
|12,500
|– Teachings of Equity x3
– Transoceanic Pearl x6
|Level 3
|17,500
|– Guide of Equity x2
– Transoceanic Chunk x3
|Level 4
|25,000
|– Guide of Equity x4
– Transoceanic Chunk x4
|Level 5
|30,000
|– Guide of Equity x6
– Transoceanic Chunk x6
|Level 6
|37,500
|– Guide of Equity x9
– Transoceanic Chunk x9
|Level 7
|120,000
|– Philosophies of Equity x4
– Xenochromatic Crystal x4
– Lightless Silk String x1
|Level 8
|260,000
|– Philosophies of Equity x6
– Xenochromatic Crystal x6
– Lightless Silk String x1
|Level 9
|450,000
|– Philosophies of Equity x12
– Xenochromatic Crystal x9
– Lightless Silk String x2
|Level 10
|700,000
|– Philosophies of Equity x16
– Xenochromatic Crystal x12
– Lightless Silk String x2
– Crown of Insight x1
If you want to upgrade one of Navia’s Talent to Level 10, you need these materials:
- 1,652,500 Mora
- Teachings of Equity x3
- Guide to Equity x21
- Philosophies of Equity x38
- Transoceanic Pearl x6
- Transoceanic Chunk x22
- Xenochromatic Crystal x31
- Lightless Silk String x6
- Crown of Insight x1
That’s everything you need to know about Navia Ascension and Talent materials. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend you read our guide on the best Genius Invokation decks you can use to win your games.