How to Complete the Path of the Sun in Genshin Impact

During Genshin Impact version 4.3, you can attend the film festival in Fontaine and participate in various mini-games. If you need help getting three stars in Into the Frame: The Path of the Sun, this guide will help you pick the best shots and narrations!

Genshin Impact Into the Frame: The Path of the Sun (Day 1) Guide

Getting three stars in The Path of the Sun is surprisingly difficult because you need to pick the correct combination of frames and narrations. If you don’t want to bother trying each shot one by one, you can follow our guide to get the best result.

Frame 1

In Frame 1, you need to show both the environment and the actress, Lynette. You should pick the top right shot, which shows her swimming underwater from above, and it will give you 20 points. For narration, you can select the “Where should I swim? It all seems the same underwater” option, which grants you an extra 10 points.

Frame 2

In the second shot, you have to show Lynette swimming through the seagrass. The best option is the third shot on the bottom, which portrays the actress passing through the aquatic plant.

Frame 3

Frame 3 can give you another 20 points if you select the top left option. The Kamera Position requires you to highlight Lynette’s bewildered expression, and the first shot is the only one that has a close-up of the actress’s face.

Frame 4

Lastly, you should pick the top left shot to get another 20 points for Frame 4. You can also receive another 10 points by selecting the “I know… Follow the sun’s rays” option as your narration.

If you follow our guide, you should get three stars and reach the “Divine Handiwork” Rating. This will grant you a bunch of free rewards, which include:

Primogem x30

Theater Tickets x100

Film For Fun x160

Hero Hero’s Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

That covers everything you need to know about how to get three stars in Into the Frame: The Path of the Sun. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out our guide on the best fun but not meta team you should try.