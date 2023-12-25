How to Complete a Transaction in Genshin Impact

Into the Frame is one of several mini-games players can partake in during the Roses and Muskets event in Genshin Impact version 4.3. On Day 3, you can start shooting a film titled A Transaction to get some free Primogems.

Genshin Impact Into the Frame: A Transaction (Day 3) Guide

The third challenge in the Into the Frame event is titled A Transaction, and it features Yoimiya and Riqueti attending a meeting to discuss a sale. Like The Path of the Sun, you must match the best Kamera Position and Narrations to gain the highest score and obtain the “Divine Handiwork” Rating.

Frame 1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

In Frame 1, you need to show Riqueti examining the samples on the table. The best shot that fulfills this requirement is the bottom option, which contains the actor’s face and the merchandise.

Frame 2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You will introduce Yoimiya in Frame 2, but she still needs to appear mysterious. The top left shot is the best one since it also features Riqueti. For the Narration, you can select the “Hey, can you guarantee the effectiveness of these products?” to get an extra 10 points.

Frame 3

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

In Frame 3, you can finally reveal Yoimiya’s identity, which you can do by showing a close-up shot of the actress. You can select the top right option since it’s the only Kamera Position that portrays her face.

Frame 4

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You need to show off Yoimiya’s branded product in Frame 4. There are two shots that feature the samples, but the best one is the bottom option, which fully displays the merchandise. To get the extra points, you can pick the “These have been our most popular products across the years, our star merchandise! Guaranteed to provide only the biggest and the most beautiful fireworks for your satisfaction” dialogue.

Frame 5

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

For the last Frame, you need to show the sale being successful by portraying Riqueti’s reaction. The most appropriate shot is the top left action, which contains a close-up shot of the actor. The “Done, we have a deal” option is the best dialogue to accompany this shot, and you will get another 10 points.

Here is the list of rewards you will get by getting three stars in A Transaction:

Primogem x30

Theater Tickets x100

Film For Fun x160

Hero’s Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

That covers everything you need to know about how to complete the Into the Frame Day 3 challenge: A Transaction. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out our guide on the Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun challenge.