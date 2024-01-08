How to Complete 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 6 in Genshin Impact

Treasure Area 6 is the last challenge in the Lost Riches event. If you need help locating all Energy orbs, this Genshin Impact guide can tell you their positions.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 6 Guide

Treasure Area 6 is similar to Treasure Area 4, where you need to dive into the waters of Fontaine. You can fast-travel to the teleportation waypoint at Lumidouce Harbor and head west. Once the yellow circle zone appears on your mini-map, you can summon the Treasure-Seeking Seelie to start the challenge.

You must absorb the ability of the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus, which allows you to send out a powerful stream of water. There are three Energy orbs that you must collect before you can locate the hidden treasure chest.

Energy Orb #1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first Energy orb can be found northeast in the marked area. You may also encounter some aquatic monsters and the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus near the Mist Bubble.

Once you absorb its ability, you can complete the challenge, where you have to destroy several Pufferfruits. The range of Xenochromatic Ball Octopus’ ability is quite limited so you may need to swim closer to reach your targets.

Energy Orb #2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Next, you can swim south until you see the second Energy orb before an underwater cave entrance. This time, the Pufferfruits and the Dirty Fruits will be moving around, and some of the Pufferfruits will even be protected by barriers that you must destroy first.

Energy Orb #3

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last Energy orb is located southwest in the marked area, and you will find it floating near tall seaweeds. The challenge requires you to defeat two waves of enemies, which include Hunter’s Rays and Armored Crabs.

Treasure Chest

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The treasure chest can be found north of your current position. You will receive a Precious Chest, which contains 20 Primogems, 90 Ancient Coins, and 50,000 Mora.

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete Treasure Area 6 in the Lost Riches event. For more Genshin Impact content, you can read our guide on the best build for Navia.