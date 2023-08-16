How to Absorb Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray’s Ability in Genshin Impact

As you explore the Fontaine region, you’ll encounter a few underwater barriers that can prevent you from accessing various parts of the ocean. Players can clear these pathways with the Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray’s ability, allowing you to cut through the aquatic grass. We’ll show you how to unlock this technique to easily travel around the district and help you complete the latest quests.

How to Unleash Fontemer Water Blades in Genshin Impact

To clear out the Fontemer Seagrass, you must locate a Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray in the Fontaine region and absorb its ability with the Transoceanic Sourcewater technique. These creatures are typically found near the seagrass, where you’ll notice their distinct blue-color appearance and a ray-shaped icon above their head.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Once you absorb the power, the ability will be available to perform in your current action slots, and the ray-shaped icon will now appear next to your character. As a result, players can go to the seagrass and target its illuminated weak points by holding down the corresponding button and then letting it go.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

You’ll most likely encounter the Fontemer Seagrass during the Aqueous Tidemarks quest, which can be unlocked from the Court of Fontaine Statue of Seven (speak to Virgil.) Aside from quest-related objectives, players can use the skill to attack underwater enemies and discover treasures by slicing the aquatic grass. However, it would be best to keep an eye on its duration since it will need to boot up after two consecutive uses.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you unlock the Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray’s ability for the Fontaine region. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more Genshin Impact content, including our Marechaussee Hunter Artifact Set guide.