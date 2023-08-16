Genshin Impact Diving Guide

Genshin Impact’s previous swimming mechanics were relatively limited in movement, primarily since players were restricted from underwater features. Fortunately, Version 4.0 has finally opened the floodgates, permitting you to explore the sea in an entirely new way. In this guide, we’ll show you how to dive and what requirements you need to unlock the mechanic.

How to Unlock Diving in Genshin Impact

You can unlock diving by interacting with the Hydro Statue of Seven in Fontaine. If you aren’t sure where to find these structures, you can go to the following areas:

Romaritime Harbor

Beryle Region

Court of Fontaine

Romaritime Harbor is the most accessible destination since you must go through this location to access the rest of Fontaine. Those who missed this opportunity can still travel to the others deeper in the city.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Once there, you can choose to ‘Worship Statue’ to boost its level, rewarding you with Adventure EXP, Primogems, Hydro Sigils, and other valuables.

How to Dive in Genshin Impact

After you’ve unlocked the Hydro Statue of Seven, you can start diving by entering the waters in Fontaine, where you will see a button designated for the interaction. For example, PC users can hit ‘Left Ctrl’ to start the activity, while PlayStation players can press the ‘circle’ button.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that you cannot dive in any other regions, as this feature is only available in Fontaine. While in this district, players will notice that the swimming stamina bar no longer limits their character’s movement, so they don’t have to worry about drowning. There is also no underwater oxygen level, but there is a stamina bar whenever you boost the Traveler’s speed (it won’t cause them to die).

Players can begin exploring the ocean to discover hidden treasures when diving. Furthermore, you can collect the Transoceanic Sourcewater to power up your attacks underwater and unleash them on nearby creatures.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Given that Fontaine has a massive water layout, you’ll have more than enough areas to navigate through, allowing you to become the ultimate sea explorer.

Given that Fontaine has a massive water layout, you'll have more than enough areas to navigate through, allowing you to become the ultimate sea explorer.