How to Complete 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 4 in Genshin Impact

The Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact version 4.3 requires you to investigate six areas in Fontaine. In Treasure Area 4, you will be tasked to dive into the underwater region and discover a buried treasure chest.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 4 Guide

Like Treasure Area 2, Treasure Area 4 is also located underwater, and you must head over to the Liffey region near the Fortress of Meropide. You have to complete three challenges to break the Mist Bubbles and discover the hidden treasure chest. Instead of using Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray, you need to absorb the ability of Xenochromatic Jellyfish.

To use its power, you must hold the Skill button to aim your projectile. It will launch a water bomb that you can detonate by pressing the Skill button again. Be careful not to hit the Dirty Fruit since the bomb’s range is quite large.

Energy Orb #1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first Energy orb is located east of the Liffey region teleportation Waypoint. You will also discover a Fantastical Floating Ball puzzle and the Xenochromatic Jellyfish nearby.

The first challenge consists of three stages, and you must break numerous orange Pufferfruits. Luckily, they don’t move around, and you can avoid the Dirty Fruits by shooting the water bombs at the center Pufferfruits.

Energy Orb #2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second Energy orb is located on the east side of the treasure area. You will find it floating at the entrance of an underwater trench near a magically sealed structure.

Unlike the first challenge, the Pufferfruits and Dirty Fruits will be constantly moving. Be patient and observe their movement before you start exploding the water bombs.

Energy Orb #3

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last Energy orb can be found northwest of your current position. It will be floating above a tall cliff with seagrass growing on it. For the last challenge, you must defeat a group of aquatic monsters, and I recommend breaking the Hydro barrels near the creatures.

Treasure Chest

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can find the treasure chest buried west of the last Energy orb. The Precious Chest will contain 20 Primogems, 90 Ancient Coins, and 50,000 Mora.

Now that you know how to complete Treasure Area 4 in the Lost Riches event, you can check out other Genshin Impact content on Twinfinite. For example, you may want to read our guide on the best build for Navia. She is the latest five-star Geo DPS unit introduced in version 4.3.