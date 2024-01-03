How to Complete 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 2 in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 4.3 features another Lost Riches event, and it is located in Fontaine. If you need help completing Treasure Area 2, our guide can give you some tips to beat all the challenges.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 2 Guide

Although the event menu claims the second challenge is located in Salacia Plain, the treasure chest is actually hidden near Elton Trench. Once you use a nearby teleportation waypoint, you can summon the Treasure-Seeking Seeli to start the challenge.

Unlike Treasure Area 1, Treasure Area 2 only contains one treasure chest and three Energy orbs. A Mist Bubble protects each orb, and you must complete a timed challenge to destroy the barrier. To do this, you have to absorb an Xenochromatic Hunter Ray’s ability, and luckily, you can find one near the first orb.

Energy Orb #1

The first Energy orb can be found near the northeast teleportation waypoint in Elton Trench. It will be floating on top of a broken pillar, and you can start the challenge by approaching the Mist Bubble. Your goal is to destroy the orange Pufferfruits without breaking the brown Dirty Fruits.

The first challenge consists of four rounds, and you must finish all of them within two minutes. If you accidentally break a Dirty Fruit, you will reset the round and must destroy all Pufferfruits again.

Energy Orb #2

The second Energy orb is located inside an underwater trench south of your current position. The second challenge only has three rounds, but this time, all the Pufferfruits and Dirty Fruits will be moving around. Try not to get impatient and observe the movement of each fruit so you won’t accidentally break a Dirty Fruit.

Energy Orb #3

The last Energy orb can be found southwest of the second orb. This time, you will enter a battle where you must defeat a group of aquatic monsters within the time limit.

I recommend aiming for the three Cryo Barrels that will spawn between the creatures. If your health gets low, you can approach nearby Recovery Orbs, which appear as three fish swimming closely together.

Treasure Chest

Once you collect the three Energy orbs, you can swim north to find the treasure chest. You will dig up a Precious Chest, which contains 20 Primogems, 90 Ancient Coins, and 50,000 Mora.

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete Lost Riches Treasure Area 2. For more Genshin Impact content, you can read our guide on the best build for Ayaka. This Inazuma character has another rerun banner during version 4.3, and she is still one of the best DPS characters in the game.