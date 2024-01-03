How to Complete 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 1 in Genshin Impact

The Lost Riches event has made a return in Genshin Impact version 4.3. In this guide, we will help you complete Treasure Area 1 and uncover all the hidden riches.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 1 Guide

Similar to the previous Lost Riches events, you need to follow the Treasure-Seeking Seelie’s guidance to discover the hidden location of the treasure chests. You must collect three Energy orbs before the creature can lead you to one chest.

The Energy orbs look quite similar to the Pneuma and Ousia orbs you can find in Fontaine. They emit a mix of purple and golden colors, and they seem to enjoy hiding between the bushes. For the first challenge, you need to teleport to the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi area near Poisson.

There are six Energy orbs and two treasure chests in this location. Once you arrive, remember to summon your Seelie, or the event won’t start. The game will show the rough location of the Energy orbs in your mini-map, but they like to hide in hard-to-see spots, so some players may still have trouble finding them.

Energy Orb #1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can find the first Energy orb near the teleportation waypoint. It is sitting on top of a tree stump behind a tall shrub.

Energy Orb #2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Afterward, you need to head north and jump off the ledge. Make your way to the small structure with a pale blue color, and you will discover the second orb between a group of plants.

Energy Orb #3

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Next, you will need to head towards a small house north of your current position. The Energy orb will be sitting inside the structure on top of a tall box.

Treasure Chest #1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Once you collect three orbs, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie will be able to locate the first treasure chest. You can exit the house and head west, where you will see a small pillar of light coming from the ground.

Approach the spot and start the challenge to uncover the treasure. To win the mini-game, you have to climb the nearby stranded ship and collect 14 Energy particles to power up the Seelie.

This is a timed challenge, but you should have ample time to reach the top. At the end, you can dig up an Exquisite Chest, which contains 10 Primogems, 40 Ancient Coins, and 30,000 Mora.

Energy Orb #4

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The fourth Energy orb is located south of your current position. You can find it floating beside a magical water current near a ledge.

Energy Orb #5

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To reach the fifth Energy orb, you can enter the magical water current, which will send you south. Keep walking south, and you can discover a group of pink flowers growing near a ledge. The Energy orb will be hiding behind a nearby shrub.

Energy Orb #6

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last Energy orb is located even farther south, and you must fight a group of Treasure Hoarders guarding the area. The orb will be floating between two houses and on top of a small tent.

Treasure Chest #2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second treasure chest is located southwest of the houses. This time, you must defeat a group of Treasure Hoarders before you can collect Energy particles in this area. You will receive another Exquisite Chest that also contains the same rewards as the previous chest.

That covers everything you need to know about how to complete Lost Riches Treasure Area 1. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out our guide on how to build Navia. She is a new five-star unit introduced in version 4.3, and she is also the first Geo DPS!