Best Ayaka Build in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka is a five-star character introduced in Genshin Impact version 2.0. If you manage to get her from the limited-time banner, you can check out this handy guide to find out the best build for Ayaka.

How to Build Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Ayaka is a five-star sword user with Cryo Vision, and she is meant to be the main DPS in your team composition. While she won’t beat Hu Tao in terms of damage, Ayaka is still a solid damage dealer who can destroy numerous enemies.

Weapon: Mistsplitter Reforged Alternative: Haran Geppaku Futsu, The Black Sword, or Amenoma Kageuchi

Artifact Set: Blizzard Strayer Main Stats: Sands – ATK% Goblet – Cryo Damage Bonus Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Secondary Stats: Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or ATK%

Constellation: C4

Talent Priority: Elemental Burst > Normal Attack > Elemental Skill

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best gear for Ayaka is her signature weapon, Mistsplitter Reforged, which has CRIT DMG as its main stat. This equipment can also boost her Elemental DMG Bonus via Mistsplitter’s Edge stack, and you can get up to a 28 percent damage bonus by obtaining three stacks. You can obtain one stack by performing Normal Attacks with Elemental DMG, unleashing an Elemental Burst, and having less than full Energy.

For Artifacts, you should equip the Blizzard Strayer set on Ayaka to get a 15 percent Cryo DMG Bonus. This relic can also increase her CRIT Rate by 20 percent when she attacks an enemy affected by Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, her CRIT Rate will get an additional 20 percent boost.

If you plan to get copies of Ayaka, you should try unlocking her C4, Ebb and Flow. This Constellation can reduce an enemy’s DEF by 30 percent when she unleashes her Elemental Burst.

When upgrading her Talent, you should prioritize leveling up her Elemental Burst since that is where the majority of her damage comes from. Afterward, you should upgrade her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill to increase her overall damage output.

That covers everything you need to know about how to build Ayaka. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out our guide on the best build for Furina. She is a five-star unit who can become a great support character in Ayaka’s team.