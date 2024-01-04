How to Complete 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 3 in Genshin Impact

The Lost Riches event has made its grand return in Genshin Impact version 4.3, and Treasure Area 3 has just been unlocked. If you need help completing this challenge, you can read our handy guide to find out the location of all Energy orbs and treasure chests.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 3 Guide

Like Treasure Area 1, you need to discover six Energy orbs to uncover the location of two treasure chests. This time, you need to head over to the New Fontaine Research Institute region, which is located north of the Court of Fontaine.

Energy Orb #1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first Energy orb is located outside of the New Fontaine Research Institute building. Just take the north entrance, look to your left, and you will see the orb floating on top of a broken stone pillar.

Energy Orb #2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can take the water stream portal, and it will teleport you to a broken building. There will be Pneuma and Ousia orbs nearby, but they are not the one you are looking for because the Energy orb is hiding near the shrubs to your left.

Energy Orb #3

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The next Energy orb is located east of your current position, and you can find it floating above a dead tree.

Treasure Chest #1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first treasure chest can be found northwest of your current spot. Be careful, though, because you will encounter a group of Meka enemies that are guarding another chest near the building. Before you can dig up the treasure chest, you will also need to complete a combat challenge, where you must defeat another wave of Meka.

Energy Orb #4

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The next Energy orb is nearby, and you just need to head north. Like the third orb, the fourth one is also floating above a dead tree.

Energy Orb #5

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To find the fifth Energy orb, you can run west until you reach a group of bushes where the orb is hiding behind.

Energy Orb #6

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last Energy orb requires you to climb up the mountain. You will find it floating above a broken cart beside a Shrine of Depths.

Treasure Chest #2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second treasure chest is hidden east of the Shrine of Depths. You need to complete a timed challenge where you have to collect 10 Energy particles to power up the Treasure-Seeking Seelie.

Now that you know how to complete Treasure Area 3 in the Lost Riches event, you can check out other Genshin Impact content on Twinfinite. I recommend reading our guide on the best build for Navia since she is the newest five-star unit introduced in version 4.3.