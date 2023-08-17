Guides

How to Beat Clockwork Meka Enemies Easily in Genshin Impact

Time to beat up robots!

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Besides introducing Fontaine, Genshin Impact version 4.0 also features new enemies called Clockwork Meka. Although they may look like fancy robots, they can be quite challenging to defeat, especially for new players.

Genshin Impact Clockwork Meka Enemies Combat Guide

The trick to easily defeat Clockwork Meka enemies lies in the Pneumosia Energy mechanic, introduced in the Fontaine region. Each Clockwork Meka can either be imbued with Pneuma (Yellow) or Ousia (Blue) Energy. If you hit one with its counterpart, you can trigger the Annihilation Reaction, causing the enemy to get stunned for several seconds.

One way to imbue your attack with Pneumosia Energy is by picking up Energy Blocks found in the wild. They appear as glowing spheres, with the Ousia energy block having a blue color and the Pneuma energy block having Yellow color. Unfortunately, they’re quite rare and can usually be found near puzzles.

Fighting Clockwork Meka Enemies in Genshin Impact.
Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best way to trigger the Annihilation Reaction during combat is by using Fontaine characters or Hydro Traveler. The Traveler has Pneuma energy, which means you can use them to beat Ousia Clockwork Meka easily. If you want to beat Pneuma enemies, you can use Lynette (Ousia), who you can Invite into your team for free by reaching Adventure Rank 25.

Besides beating Clockwork Meka, you will also have a chance to face the Special Ruin Grader boss in Genshin Impact. This enemy is part of The Aqueous Tidemarks quest and can regenerate its health when dying.

