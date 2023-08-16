How to Beat Special Ruin Grader Boss in Genshin Impact

The Aqueous Tidemarks quest showcases a new type of Ruin Grader for Genshin Impact that can regenerate its health when on the verge of death. Due to its curative abilities, it can be challenging to take down this mech beast, especially with its powerful attack set. Luckily, there is a way to stop its regeneration skills, and we’ll show you what steps you need to take to defeat the Special Ruin Grader boss.

Genshin Impact Special Ruin Grader Boss Guide

You can encounter the Special Ruin Grader after you speak to Virgil near the Hydro Statue of Seven in the Court of Fontaine. Eventually, you’ll find yourself exploring the seas with Version 4.0’s diving mechanic, resulting in a battle with the boss. To defeat the enemy, players must hit its illuminated cores to bring it down and break the glass wall.

The Special Ruin Grader’s weak points are similar to the standard version, where you will notice its glowing cores on its feet and head. You will also need to be careful of its spinning and laser attacks, as they can lower your health bar significantly.

Based on our experience, you must take down the enemy twice to trigger Paimon’s instruction about the glass wall. However, players may be able to do this beforehand to avoid the fight altogether. You can start hitting the glass wall at the back of the room (it will have a white-colored bar) while the opponent is regenerating, reducing the risk of being attacked.

After you hit the barrier, the enemy will be brought down by the water, and you’ll need to follow the current to reach the next destination. By the end, players can unlock a new Teleport Waypoint and receive treasures for their efforts.

