Dave the Diver is an outstandingly popular, vibrantly colorful, underwater diving adventure game that is too fun for its own good, with a wide variety of areas to explore that are richly abundant in all manner of aquatic wildlife.

The deeper you dive, the more fascinating the creatures become, and one in particular that you need for a special sidequest is the Clione.

This unique little mollusk leads to some very good profits at Bancho Sushi, not just in terms of what it adds to a dish, but a particular person who ends up as part of your loyal staff. If you’re wondering how exactly to find them and also how to use them, here is our handy guide for how to catch Clione in Dave the Diver.

Where to Find Clione in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The Clione is a cute, almost alien-like little creature in Dave the Diver that Dave can first encounter as part of a sub-mission in Chapter 2 of the game, or even just while exploring on his own time. Described as a small, transparent mollusk with appendages and a horned head, you won’t find Cliones drifting in the shallows. They reside in far deeper water, down in the Blue Hole Depths where light barely reaches and the pressure is much harsher.

To reach that depth, you’ll want to upgrade your Diving Suit to at least Level 4 (230 meters), which will cost 1,000 of your funds from Bancho Sushi. You’ll also need to upgrade your Oxygen Tank to at least Level 5 or 6 (220-265), to give yourself enough breathing room, so to speak. As you go deeper and the pressure increases, Dave will consume more oxygen than normal, so you don’t want to wind up in a fishy (ehrm..) situation where you can’t reach an Escape Pod in time.

How to Catch Clione in Dave the Diver & What It’s Used For

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Even with your diving equipment up to snuff, to even be able to catch any Clione you’ll need to embark on the sub-mission given to Dave by an odd young girl named Maki during Chapter 2. After her formal introduction (alongside her Clione hand puppet), to which we learn that she’s been searching for her missing father, also a fellow diver, Maki expresses her desire to see her favorite sea creature in person.

Thus, Dave is tasked with seeking out and catching at least one Clione down in the Blue Hole Depths. Maki bestows him with a Bug Net, which henceforth becomes a permanent tool in Dave’s inventory. This can be used to not only catch Cliones, but other small critters such as Seahorses and Shrimp.

Cliones can be found floating quietly around the Blue Hole Depths at varying levels. Some can be seen within moments of entering the area, or considerably deeper down alongside other strange creatures. They’re often seen swimming near Chambered Nautilus, which are curled up cephalopods, so be sure not to confuse them.

They’re not aggressive at all, so it’s simply a matter of swimming up to one and swiping it with the Bug Net. Catching them also triggers a surprise encounter with with none other than the Clione Queen, a giant version of the creature who becomes angry at Dave’s actions and sweeps him away into a boss fight.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

After defeating it, Dave then learns the truth of the disappearance of Maki’s father, and returns to her at the restaurant with a photo and a final recording from him. Resounding to not wallow in sorrow, Maki decides to honor her father by continuing to work hard and pleads to join the cooking staff at Bancho Sushi. Dave hesitates, but Bancho welcomes her with open arms.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Not only does Maki join the sushi line as a free hire (and unpaid labor), she turns out to arguably be the best cook the restaurant can have in terms of skill. So putting investment into her training is very much worth it. Also, Clione can be used to make Clione Sushi, a new dish you can place on the menu. Enhancing it up to Level 10 gets you a price of 129g and a Taste rank of 220, which makes it a very decent option to consistently include.

That concludes our guide for how to catch Clione in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what your favorite sea creature is in the game.

Be sure to check out our other guides for Dave the Diver, as well as our official review of the game.